IIT JEE is one of the most competitive tests across the country. But it's more than just that. It is a major dream for some people. And so it's natural that there is so much conversation around the exam online. Some people deal with the pressure by studying hard, while others deal with it by studying hard but also by passing epic jokes about it.
Which is why, these tweets about IIT JEE might interest you. Perhaps you'll chuckle over the relatability? Read on.
Avg neet/iit aspirant as soon as they reach kota hostel- pic.twitter.com/CDXIgR7vLp— sarKysapien (@kshvasm) October 10, 2021
Life of a JEE aspirant— Kya Yaar Kushwaha (@kushwahahaha) July 6, 2020
Takes Birth
Joins IIT Bombay
Dies with happiness
Teacher teaching NCERT:— Ayan Pandey (@AyanPandey9) April 9, 2021
Le You : Being a IIT aspirant & come to school after solving Cingage and DC pandey!#IITian #YoModiSoBoring pic.twitter.com/Yf7xl9MAwy
Physics sab nahi kar sakte Laxman. *Ram is so on point here*
IIT aspirant 1 : physics tou sab karletay hain— Areebabe | spam acc (@apnatimeagyaa) September 25, 2021
IIT aspirant 2 : pic.twitter.com/kbxnipyoGD
number of girls JEE aspirant’s— siddi (@lmaosidh) August 1, 2020
wishing happy chances of
valentines to getting into
JEE aspirant IIT
🤝
zero. https://t.co/xMX6Ma8Eno
Ask an IIT aspirant his favorite body part and he'll say neck https://t.co/oKqQhPGGJK— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) September 7, 2021
This guy has gone way down the rabbit hole folks.
Someone : or kaisi chal rhi hai life?— vixhakha (@vixhakha) August 26, 2020
IIT aspirant : depends on frame of reference
Don't call yourself a JEE/NEET Aspirant, if you never solved HC Verma and RD Sharma numericals in english class😬....— Shweta Gautam (@ShwetaG00449786) June 26, 2021
I have a joke on IIT JEE but I'm not sure I'll crack it#ihaveajoke— Anid The Manid (@AnidTheManid) July 24, 2020
Frustrated IIT Aspirant IIT Alumni pic.twitter.com/WnwtqYs43v— MANNu KI BAAT 2.0 🇮🇳 (@mannukibaat) December 18, 2020
I have a joke on IIT, but JEE nhi lagg rha— Jaspreet (@Jaspreetkbhasin) July 24, 2020
Joke of the day: Travel warning:— Shravan (@sshravankumar) July 9, 2018
It's easier to get to IIT Powai via JEE than via JVLR
Others:— Samarth Sasane (@Samarth_Speaks7) March 31, 2022
Whats the Most Craziest things you done for Money?
Me: IIT JEE😂#jeemains #IIT#JEEMainsAfterBoards #JEEMains2022 #JEE #jee2022 #IITBombay #JEEAspirants #JEEAfterBoards2022 #funny #Savage #india #samarthsasane #NEET #jeemains2023 #Tweet #Twitter
Relatives: aise pdhega to IIT kaise clear hoga tera— Aman Dutt - adgamerx (@adgamerx7) November 5, 2017
Me: JEE IITefaq se ._.#IIT #Pun #AD
#relatives #family #familyfunctions #troll #jokes #MEMES #memeday #laughter #funny #TrollsHolidays #holidays #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/vlU33wlBmp— blogsbar (@blogsbar) October 18, 2017
Newton baba ki jai?
He he....#MEMES #memesdaily #memes #Physics #IIT pic.twitter.com/yJJn9eOaJH— Aman (@Aman_0_0_0) April 29, 2022
Every IIT/JEE coaching institute to Indian parents.#Memes #memesdaily #Engineering pic.twitter.com/2dIEnVxIMJ— jay (@bakedrasgulla) June 6, 2020
#JEEMains #MeghanandHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/pqPPFedfND— Ayushi Gupta 🐾 (@Variable_____) March 9, 2021
My parents when they see my #Jee Scorecard #JEEMain2017 #JEEMain pic.twitter.com/IDYm4pxSKy— Ayush (@abe_ayush) April 27, 2017
IIT JEE aspirants need a freakin' national round of applause.