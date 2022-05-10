IIT JEE is one of the most competitive tests across the country. But it's more than just that. It is a major dream for some people. And so it's natural that there is so much conversation around the exam online. Some people deal with the pressure by studying hard, while others deal with it by studying hard but also by passing epic jokes about it.

Which is why, these tweets about IIT JEE might interest you. Perhaps you'll chuckle over the relatability? Read on.

Avg neet/iit aspirant as soon as they reach kota hostel- pic.twitter.com/CDXIgR7vLp — sarKysapien (@kshvasm) October 10, 2021

Life of a JEE aspirant



Takes Birth

Joins IIT Bombay

Dies with happiness — Kya Yaar Kushwaha (@kushwahahaha) July 6, 2020

Teacher teaching NCERT:

Le You : Being a IIT aspirant & come to school after solving Cingage and DC pandey!#IITian #YoModiSoBoring pic.twitter.com/Yf7xl9MAwy — Ayan Pandey (@AyanPandey9) April 9, 2021

Ask an IITian about his favorite biscuit, he'll say ParleJEE. pic.twitter.com/p0hDp2jbOC — Chai.casm (@Chai__casm) July 27, 2020

Physics sab nahi kar sakte Laxman. *Ram is so on point here*

IIT aspirant 1 : physics tou sab karletay hain

IIT aspirant 2 : pic.twitter.com/kbxnipyoGD — Areebabe | spam acc (@apnatimeagyaa) September 25, 2021

number of girls JEE aspirant’s

wishing happy chances of

valentines to getting into

JEE aspirant IIT

🤝

zero. https://t.co/xMX6Ma8Eno — siddi (@lmaosidh) August 1, 2020

Ask an IIT aspirant his favorite body part and he'll say neck https://t.co/oKqQhPGGJK — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) September 7, 2021

This guy has gone way down the rabbit hole folks.

Someone : or kaisi chal rhi hai life?

IIT aspirant : depends on frame of reference — vixhakha (@vixhakha) August 26, 2020

Don't call yourself a JEE/NEET Aspirant, if you never solved HC Verma and RD Sharma numericals in english class😬.... — Shweta Gautam (@ShwetaG00449786) June 26, 2021

I have a joke on IIT JEE but I'm not sure I'll crack it#ihaveajoke — Anid The Manid (@AnidTheManid) July 24, 2020

Ask an IITian about his girlfriend, he’ll say ima-JEE-nary. — The Punonymous (@_punonymous) July 28, 2020

Frustrated IIT Aspirant IIT Alumni pic.twitter.com/WnwtqYs43v — MANNu KI BAAT 2.0 🇮🇳 (@mannukibaat) December 18, 2020

Every IIT aspirant and IIT students Remember How Dr HC Verma Deserves This Padma Vibhushan , Well it's a achievement to make questions Jo Sar ke upper se Chale jaate😂😂 — 🪶Sonali (@Inaayat_Si) January 26, 2020

I have a joke on IIT, but JEE nhi lagg rha — Jaspreet (@Jaspreetkbhasin) July 24, 2020

Joke of the day: Travel warning:

It's easier to get to IIT Powai via JEE than via JVLR — Shravan (@sshravankumar) July 9, 2018

Relatives: aise pdhega to IIT kaise clear hoga tera

Me: JEE IITefaq se ._.#IIT #Pun #AD — Aman Dutt - adgamerx (@adgamerx7) November 5, 2017

Newton baba ki jai?

IIT JEE aspirants need a freakin' national round of applause.