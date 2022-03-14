Monday is here. It's obvious you are dreading it. But you don't have to. Why? You ask. Because here's your chance to put all the shi*t behind and start fresh.

via GIPHY

And it's just not me. A lot of people on Twitter feel the same!

1. So true.

2. QUIT blaming it on Mondays!

3. Will you try this?

4. Monday magic, they say!

5. Writer's block is hard to crack. Thanks, Monday.

6. Blame it on Tuesday.

7. Something good about Monday.

8. Just some Monday morning routines. 

9. That's progressive. 

10. Hate you Tuesday!

11. Sounds good to me. 

12. Monday is a good day.

13. You choose.

Monday, you are not so bad, after all. 

Read: 12 People Reveal Why Mondays Are Good & It's Hard To Disagree.