The last time my seemingly introverted friend got drunk, she thought she was some life coach with the number of ridiculous pieces of advice she gave me. Even when her suggestions appeared more of personal attacks, I didn’t mind. You see, that’s what getting drunk means. Right? Losing all inhibitions. Being happy, being crazy, being stupid, without giving two effs about anyone or anything.

It’s all cool unless you end up drunk texting your ex cos that’s a BIG NO-NO! But this ain’t about mistakes or my random anecdotes; it’s about our CHAOTIC DRUNK MOMENTS or whatever this Twitter account puts out that seems like a perfect weekend mood.

Apparently, @chaoticclubvids is a Twitter handle dedicated to epic drunk moments that have got captured on camera. From sitting on a bear to ROFLing hard, the bravery people develop after getting drunk is commendable.

Let’s look at some chaotic drunk moments people have had…

“Everything was great until one fine day, I got drunk and smashed my head against a wall while laughing hard.“

“Or that day when my BEEP of a friend dropped the whole can on while all I craved was one good drinking experiment.”

“Love my alcoholic pooch. XOXO.”

Surely, he didn’t SEE his friend coming like a SAW.

O. MY. GAWD.

He must be REALLY drunk if he thought this would work.

Red Cheese.

You don’t need to be trained to win a fight. JUST BE DRUNK.

KARMA IS A BISH!

The real cast of IDHAR CHALA MAIN UDHAR CHALA.

Now my head hurts for real.

And that’s how I met your mother pic.twitter.com/a4rw3QBBi5 — Chaotic Drunk Videos (@chaoticclubvids) November 20, 2022

Next time you see your drunk friend doing something funny, record them. It will be a great idea to embarrass them later on.

