Let's begin with Markandey Katju who was asked a simple question. His reply blew up...
April 18, 2022
April 13, 2022
March 29, 2022
Glenn Maxwell married his girlfriend in March 2022. Looks like he wasn't given a memo on the desi shaadi customs. BRB wondering how much shagun money they received.
March 25, 2022
When someone decided to ask Captain Cool to focus on his game, Captain Cool replied back in his own style.
March 12, 2022
The internet has all sorts of people.
March 4, 2022
We don't know what to say.
March 7, 2022
The reply has us wheezing.
February 22, 2022
Celebrities are trolled often. While they block the trolls, some choose to report them. Some are successful, while some aren't.
February 22, 2022
A lesson in irony.
March 11, 2022
Even Walmart wasn't spared.
March 27, 2022
All of us fumble sometimes, even IndiGo...
January 11, 2022
People love helping each other out.
March 13, 2022
Another case in point.
February 18, 2022
Indians love drawing parallels.
April 9, 2022
And saving the best for the last. This definitely reminds me of my mom's taunts.
January 27, 2022
You can check out the Twitter account here and guffaw through the day.