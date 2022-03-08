What do you and your most hated co-worker have in common? You both equally hate your job. That's right, I said it.

We don't say it out loud, but the email that hopes to find us in good health, in reality, would find our eyes drowned in dark circles and back screaming in pain. You usually spend 5 minutes giggling at a meme about hating your boss that a friend tagged you in, so we thought writing an entire article about it would be a noble cause.

This Twitter account called @EmployeeTears posts tweets that are unspoken words of every employee. Read them so you know that there are many sailing in the same boat as yours.

1. And kids, that's why we never plan trips during month ends.

Having a job is cool because you work all these hours to get money and by the end of the month you’re still poor. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) March 2, 2022

2. 'Cos somebody always had it worse, right?

I set up a complaint box at work.

People think HR set it up but it was

me. At the end of every week I take

the box home and read about all this

petty drama that's been built up. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) February 25, 2022

3. Legit my co-worker when I ask them to replace me on a Sunday shift.

Coworker: Can you work my shift?



Me: First of all, I don't even want to

work my shift — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) February 14, 2022

4. An over-enthusiastic intern's tale.

My job has this cool thing, where if you do your job very well you get to do other peoples jobs too. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) January 27, 2022

5. A wise man once said, "Reward for good work is more work."

"Thank you for all your hard work..

We're going to reward you by

giving you other people's work to

also finish" — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) December 31, 2021

6. And nope, the email didn't find me well.

I need to stop saying “thanks for reaching out “on my email responses. I’m not thankful, fuck you. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) November 28, 2021

7. All of us during the appraisal time in March.

Boss: I just want to say we appreciate all the hard work you do



Me: how about a raise?



Boss: we appreciate you in ways that can’t be measured by financial compensation. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) October 25, 2021

8. Ouch.

Interviewer: why do you want to work in customer service?



Me: Well, Im really good at pretending I care and apologizing about things that aren’t my fault. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) September 27, 2021

9. Good burn.

If I died and went straight to hell, it would take me a week to realize I wasn’t at work anymore. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) August 6, 2021

10. Power?? I will continue to struggle while paying my bills.

Boss: Congratulations! you’re receiving a $0.50 cent raise but remember with great power comes great responsibility.



Me: wait what?



Boss: we will also be adding 20 more responsibilities to your job duties. Also before you go here’s a stress ball with our company logo on it. — Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) August 5, 2021

Ironically, my boss made me write this. BRB, going to pretend that I love my job.