What do you and your most hated co-worker have in common? You both equally hate your job. That's right, I said it.
We don't say it out loud, but the email that hopes to find us in good health, in reality, would find our eyes drowned in dark circles and back screaming in pain. You usually spend 5 minutes giggling at a meme about hating your boss that a friend tagged you in, so we thought writing an entire article about it would be a noble cause.
This Twitter account called @EmployeeTears posts tweets that are unspoken words of every employee. Read them so you know that there are many sailing in the same boat as yours.
1. And kids, that's why we never plan trips during month ends.
Having a job is cool because you work all these hours to get money and by the end of the month you’re still poor.— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) March 2, 2022
2. 'Cos somebody always had it worse, right?
I set up a complaint box at work.— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) February 25, 2022
People think HR set it up but it was
me. At the end of every week I take
the box home and read about all this
petty drama that's been built up.
3. Legit my co-worker when I ask them to replace me on a Sunday shift.
Coworker: Can you work my shift?— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) February 14, 2022
Me: First of all, I don't even want to
work my shift
4. An over-enthusiastic intern's tale.
My job has this cool thing, where if you do your job very well you get to do other peoples jobs too.— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) January 27, 2022
5. A wise man once said, "Reward for good work is more work."
"Thank you for all your hard work..— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) December 31, 2021
We're going to reward you by
giving you other people's work to
also finish"
6. And nope, the email didn't find me well.
I need to stop saying “thanks for reaching out “on my email responses. I’m not thankful, fuck you.— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) November 28, 2021
7. All of us during the appraisal time in March.
Boss: I just want to say we appreciate all the hard work you do— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) October 25, 2021
Me: how about a raise?
Boss: we appreciate you in ways that can’t be measured by financial compensation.
8. Ouch.
Interviewer: why do you want to work in customer service?— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) September 27, 2021
Me: Well, Im really good at pretending I care and apologizing about things that aren’t my fault.
9. Good burn.
If I died and went straight to hell, it would take me a week to realize I wasn’t at work anymore.— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) August 6, 2021
10. Power?? I will continue to struggle while paying my bills.
Boss: Congratulations! you’re receiving a $0.50 cent raise but remember with great power comes great responsibility.— Employee Tears (@EmployeeTears) August 5, 2021
Me: wait what?
Boss: we will also be adding 20 more responsibilities to your job duties. Also before you go here’s a stress ball with our company logo on it.
Ironically, my boss made me write this. BRB, going to pretend that I love my job.