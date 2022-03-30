We often see matrimonial ads in newspapers, but this one today will make you question the sheer audacity of this person. And guess what? Even Sima Taparia won't be able to find a match for this man.

So dentist Abhinao Kumar (currently unemployed) is looking for a bride who is brave, rich, loyal, and of course, an expert in raising a child. Wait, the demands don't end here- he wants a woman to 'increase India's military & sports capabilities'.



The list is long, and the conditions ahead only get worse and more problematic. Here's what the ad read:

Dentist Abhinao Kumar is looking for a wife. Anyone interested? pic.twitter.com/x1YTLRDCkz — Indranil (@TheBombayBombil) March 29, 2022

Twittizens are clearly pissed by his demands, and here's what they have to say:

UPSC bhi itna demand nhi rakhti..😂 — क से कहानी (@SaraSharda) March 30, 2022

...loving, caring, brave, powerful,rich,increase India's military and sports capabilities.... pic.twitter.com/Cbv5rjDXbB — QUESTION THE GOVT. ! (@Jaggy_Bad) March 29, 2022

I wonder what would be his demands if he was having a job. Itna list not working ke liye..Wah! — MG (@realist_virtual) March 29, 2022

Why would someone want to marry an unemployed dentist? — Chirag Patnaik (@chirag) March 29, 2022

Even for a Full Stack Developer I wouldn't expect this many checks🤣🤣🤣 — Panch Mukesh (@panchmukesh) March 29, 2022

Iss planet pe mill jayegi? 🤔

BTW, 36 Gunas matching will guarantee a vanvaas I guess 😂😂😂 — Amrita Panda (@AmritaPanda20) March 30, 2022

Single hi marega yeh launda 😂✌🏾 — Champak Bhoomia (@CBhoomia) March 29, 2022

But not working presently 🤣 — sanjai velayudhan (@v_sanjai) March 29, 2022

Expectations from a girl by an unemployed man🙄😐 — Dr Vandana (@drvandanaguru) March 29, 2022

How is a wife expected to increase military capability... Oh! Right. Dear God! 🤦 — Ananya (@ananya_mamabear) March 29, 2022

Someone pointed out that this is an old matrimonial ad, but the person is surely single now, and we agree!

Very old ad. And if Daaktar sahab has same conditions then I'm sure he is still single. — Farzi Logic (@FarziLogic) March 29, 2022

Bolo pahle naukari to dhoondh lele, ajeeb fantasy wali life hai inki!! — Homo Sapiens (@saysTruthOnly) March 30, 2022

Kaha se aata hai itna confidence?

