If you are active on Twitter, you must have noticed people complaining about their follower-count coming down. This happened yesterday when people started losing followers in big numbers, and many in India decided to take matters directly to the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (he can expect this for all inconveniences related to the platform).
Here are some of the funny memes made by people to express their dejection.
All twitter user's to Parag Aggarwal— Sagar (@sagarcasm____) December 2, 2021
Dear @paraga #followers pic.twitter.com/0rpcjYIum5
Parag bhai aate hi kaam shuru kar diye 😢 pic.twitter.com/0gYEKG6ica— Kamina (@bittu7664) December 2, 2021
Parag Agrawal right now: pic.twitter.com/jdjXXroEiu— Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) December 2, 2021
That's how #TwitterCEO reducing #Followers #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/IyRQn4253H— vishal 🐼 (@Er_vishalverma) December 2, 2021
Twitter with inactive accounts and bots. pic.twitter.com/VP9TMs50Fg— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 2, 2021
Parag to followers #फॉलोवर्स_पर_हमला pic.twitter.com/pRU6N3OI9L— SM (@lolsaalam) December 2, 2021
Meanwhile followers flying away #Twitter #Followers pic.twitter.com/sUGPiApcCJ— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) December 2, 2021
If you are losing your Twitter followers, it’s called the PARAG effect.— Raju Parulekar (@rajuparulekar) December 2, 2021
All followers restored back by twitter.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 2, 2021
Agarwal Sahab rulaoge yaar Aaj!
Parag agrawal right now #फॉलोवर्स_पर_हमला pic.twitter.com/twd7LUcm7r— SM (@lolsaalam) December 2, 2021
Parag's son pic.twitter.com/fWGfnxR3cL— Sachya (@sachya2002) December 2, 2021
Social media version of "apna source hai wahan".