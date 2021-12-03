If you are active on Twitter, you must have noticed people complaining about their follower-count coming down. This happened yesterday when people started losing followers in big numbers, and many in India decided to take matters directly to the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (he can expect this for all inconveniences related to the platform).

Here are some of the funny memes made by people to express their dejection.

Parag bhai aate hi kaam shuru kar diye 😢 pic.twitter.com/0gYEKG6ica — Kamina (@bittu7664) December 2, 2021

Twitter with inactive accounts and bots. pic.twitter.com/VP9TMs50Fg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 2, 2021

If you are losing your Twitter followers, it’s called the PARAG effect. — Raju Parulekar (@rajuparulekar) December 2, 2021

*Twitter reduces number of followers*



Le Twitteratis to Parag Agarwal : pic.twitter.com/VbZk9oNsMv — Aafiya (@Mermaid___tales) December 2, 2021

All followers restored back by twitter.



Agarwal Sahab rulaoge yaar Aaj! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 2, 2021

Twitter Janta who congratulated Parag Agrawal pic.twitter.com/h96eRs2Cj0 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 2, 2021

Social media version of "apna source hai wahan".