Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 commenced last evening and during the event, the company unveiled its highly-anticipated and cutting-edge hardware product, Vision Pro, which is its first significant hardware release in the last decade.
The headset, which would be available in 2024, would cost a whopping $3500 (₹2,89,136)!
Needless to mention, the revelation of the product resulted in a massive meme fest across social media platforms.
The annual event, which kicks off with exciting reveals and opportunities, was streamed on the company’s website and its YouTube channel. From the latest updates to the latest products, the tech giant launched a slew of interesting features.