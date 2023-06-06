Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 commenced last evening and during the event, the company unveiled its highly-anticipated and cutting-edge hardware product, Vision Pro, which is its first significant hardware release in the last decade.

The headset, which would be available in 2024, would cost a whopping $3500 (₹2,89,136)!

Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/PEIxKNpXBs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

Needless to mention, the revelation of the product resulted in a massive meme fest across social media platforms.

Me after not buying an Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/C0RCf8dzdd — Benzinga (@Benzinga) June 5, 2023

should i buy a used car or an apple vision pro — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) June 5, 2023

She had to sell everything pic.twitter.com/pIQKRwr55w — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) June 5, 2023

“I don’t know how to move the body” pic.twitter.com/xqtaiXBpj6 — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) June 5, 2023

Me, feeling like Tony Stark after buying the new Apple Vision Pro #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/DgNSWRcs3V — Fernando Nuñez 💻 (@fernandojne) June 5, 2023

Oh and one more thing:

If you die in vision pro, you die in real life pic.twitter.com/JfZk7xz1oq — Bek (@MartinBekerman) June 5, 2023

Thanks to Apple Vision Pro we were able to cure our kid's debilitating iPad addiction and start having normal family dinners again. pic.twitter.com/x9xnpwNDzY — Fireship (@fireship_dev) June 6, 2023

my bank account after buying the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/81837UWaT2 https://t.co/UwfV7LNdb3 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 5, 2023

The annual event, which kicks off with exciting reveals and opportunities, was streamed on the company’s website and its YouTube channel. From the latest updates to the latest products, the tech giant launched a slew of interesting features.