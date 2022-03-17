Remember when our desi mothers used to roll parathas and gave them to us while going to school, college and office? And even while travelling! They just didn't care about the short time period or availability of food, they would always pack some snacks and hand them over to you. And since then, it has become our habit to be over-prepared with food while travelling.

There’s no doubt that we desis love taking scrumptious snacks on the plane with us, even if we are only flying in just a two-hour flight. Because, who would spend ₹250 on a friggin’ vada pav, right?

Mujhe kabhi ye flight mein khaate dekhlo to plane se hi neeche fek dena pic.twitter.com/6tAstH3wiz — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) March 13, 2022

And, this thread about taking snacks on the airplane shows that all desi people in the world know that feeling quite well. It all started when a passenger, Umang, shared a picture of his bag full of desi snacks on his social media handle.

From namkeens and papads to chips, there were a number of chatpata snacks that could be seen neatly packed in his bag.

Snacks on a plane pic.twitter.com/UUX8uHqD4t — Umang (@umang720) March 16, 2022

Needless to mention, desis couldn’t keep calm and this is what they had to say:

You just saved yourself from expensive snacks they serve. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kMugfzdeu4 — Vanderwaal (@kochikamikaze) March 16, 2022

You will be robbed by me at the airport. — I am MakhanLal Bindroo. 拧你中国 (@Rishi3065) March 16, 2022

You're the only one i know who takes snacks FROM the bachelor pad TO the parents — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) March 16, 2022

I haven’t tried Bendi, but I love the papad, murkku, and poha! — Amrita 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Hayagreev79) March 16, 2022

Fried karele kon khata hai bhai😨 — Jash vithlani (@viablevithlani) March 16, 2022

Btw, cabin ya check-in? — Karthik Chandra (@fdrkarthik) March 16, 2022

Just your typical south Canara haul. 😬 https://t.co/scJ4FDhXMo — Vaishnavi Shenoy (@vaishenoy) March 16, 2022

This pic gives me instant happiness boost https://t.co/psIBtLyTzg — Resh Susan (@thebooksatchel) March 16, 2022

pov: gujju marwadi people going for a vacation https://t.co/Dx9QSl2izE — aastha :3 (@sthxa) March 16, 2022

Aww pure plane ke liye leke ja rahe https://t.co/okFBHxPesK — pooja (@TheseHairFalls) March 16, 2022

The person sitting besides you will be having a tough time throughout the journey mate. https://t.co/QRlgUJEfwS — Daniyal ب ❦ (@daniyalb_) March 16, 2022

This is how you tell someone you are desi without telling them that you are desi!