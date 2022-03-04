In a hilarious goof-up, Rahul Shivshankar, the Editor-in-Chief of Times Now news channel scolded the wrong panelist, Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, on his show, due to a mix-up of names. The fury was actually, supposed to be aimed at Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post. The clip soon went viral.

Daniel McAdams said, "Dear host, I have not said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me?" Shivshankar replied, "I'm not yelling at you. I'm talking about Mr. McAdams."

The final statement "I am Mr. McAdams!" sent Twitter on a roll with a flurry of memes.

This was one hilarious moment to remember. Nothing beats Indian media, does it?