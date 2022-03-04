In a hilarious goof-up, Rahul Shivshankar, the Editor-in-Chief of Times Now news channel scolded the wrong panelist, Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, on his show, due to a mix-up of names. The fury was actually, supposed to be aimed at Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post. The clip soon went viral.
Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif— Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022
Daniel McAdams said, "Dear host, I have not said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me?" Shivshankar replied, "I'm not yelling at you. I'm talking about Mr. McAdams."
Some unforgettable introductions..— Rabby (@_rabeya_) March 4, 2022
My name is Khan
And I am not a terrorist!
My name is Anthony
And I am not alone in the world!
My name is #McAdams
And I haven't said a word!
im dead 🤣🤣🤣#mcadams pic.twitter.com/ascfjcGoIt— Slayer (@_slayer_07) March 4, 2022
Some people who became famous without saying anything. #McAdams pic.twitter.com/81nR1phhuS— Roshan Rai (@ItsRoshanRai) March 3, 2022
Teacher - Mr McAdams you are distrubing the class, get out of my class 🤬🤬— ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) March 3, 2022
Mr McAdams - 👇
😭😭😂😂#mcadams pic.twitter.com/NX7PTJLFbA
I am MCAdams 😭#mcadams pic.twitter.com/VRj69EWTKz— Aamir Khan (@AAMIRKHAN313) March 3, 2022
Just two people who didn't say a word but trended in India.#mcadams #Manmohansingh pic.twitter.com/7TSEAbRCY8— Prabhat Pandey (@_pandeyprabhat_) March 3, 2022
Same energy #mcadams #iamMcAdams pic.twitter.com/YV1LvfFp9W— Taجamul Isلam (@TajamulIslam515) March 3, 2022
"IDENTITY THEFT IS NOT A JOKE, RAHUL!" 😤😠#McAdams pic.twitter.com/TXy3wvQ0eo— Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) March 3, 2022
I am McAdams I need justice#JusticeForMcAdams #mcadams #Godimedia #TimesNow #Trending pic.twitter.com/6yy0D1PegG— Justice For McAdams (@justice4mcadams) March 3, 2022
Mr McAdams:— Y politics (@ypolitics_) March 3, 2022
😂😂 #mcadams pic.twitter.com/sWU5TimNP3
Mr Mcadams be like :)#mcadams pic.twitter.com/JxoLzwB7jo— Maddy☕🇵🇰 (@MubeenSurhio) March 3, 2022
I am Mr McAdams of my Family....🤷🤣#McAdams pic.twitter.com/sxNfzwFk79— Mehwish Jaam (@mehwish_jaam) March 3, 2022
#TimesNow : Don't lecture us#McAdams : pic.twitter.com/j9WxAL0QxP— Prabhat Pandey (@_pandeyprabhat_) March 3, 2022
Mr. McAdams now.#mcadams pic.twitter.com/acBFPXHEA1— Pugmeister, he/him (@elon_muska_pao) March 4, 2022
TimesNow not stopping the barrage#McAdams pic.twitter.com/GNg69hY8e8— Shaho_ka_shah (@shaho_ka_shah) March 3, 2022
The intern responsible for naming panelists at Times Now today #mcadams pic.twitter.com/Fv5mNqYAdI— Amogh Dalvi (@amoghd7) March 3, 2022
#McAdams episode without any spoilers. pic.twitter.com/U0lOEgn86q— Sherlock (@Engineeroast) March 3, 2022
My fellow indians right now in Twitter#MrMcadams #mcadams #rahulshivshankar pic.twitter.com/BWFFqe7EaS— Vimal (@AngryMany2k) March 3, 2022
When McAdams Goes To Sleep Tonight, He'll Be Like.... #TimesNow #DanielMcAdams #McAdams pic.twitter.com/FnhURGBmUU— Biju Varghese (@BijuCSKManU) March 3, 2022
I am Mr McAdms 🤪#mcadams pic.twitter.com/vtzm908tbc— Мубин Хан (@Mubin145) March 4, 2022
After yelling at American on the name of Mr McAdams,— alisait (@alisait69) March 3, 2022
Rahul Shivshankar to Real #McAdams ; pic.twitter.com/7hysDpG3xp
#mcadams— Silver Blake (@SilverBlake4) March 3, 2022
Once legends said: pic.twitter.com/SKUFWoGnCY
I have not said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me.🤢#mcadams pic.twitter.com/AUHqMW2qUC— Gaurav Chamoli (@gaurav_chamoli5) March 4, 2022
Meanwhile #McAdams pic.twitter.com/i9Zsbd4whp— Raj Joshi (@tarezaamenpar) March 3, 2022
@RShivshankar be like,— BJP IS POISON (@AAP_Warrier) March 4, 2022
is this Mr. #McAdams ? 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/gxTQrGhJgg
Macadams reaction in whole debate. #macadams pic.twitter.com/rBWHv8k6Yb— A.J. (@beingabhi2712) March 4, 2022
McAdams to Rahul Shivshankar if he was from India. #McAdams pic.twitter.com/KHKneui6Ja— kachalimbu (@kachalimbu) March 3, 2022
#McAdams be like.... https://t.co/fqJKIRcfDt pic.twitter.com/ZRnoeBrrLC— 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Thank You SHAHEEN BAGH🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@DrNikhil_P_B) March 3, 2022
#mcadams childhood pic get viral...😂 pic.twitter.com/8dizvUaRx8— Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) March 4, 2022
Mr. McAdams be like #mcadams pic.twitter.com/wDFatWHF7F— Kartik Jain (@Kartik___Jain) March 3, 2022
This was one hilarious moment to remember. Nothing beats Indian media, does it?