Recently, the Supreme Court of India imposed a fine of ₹2000 on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya , the liquor baron. 2000 and Vijay Mallya started trending on Twitter. As soon as people heard the news, what ensued was a meme fest on social media. Because, hey, ₹2000 for Vijay Mallya is probably peanuts. Add to that, Mr Mallya also expressed his disappointment at this verdict. Here are some of the gems.

Vijay Mallya gets 4-month jail sentence, Rs 2000 fine in contempt case​ of bank default case of over Rs 9,000 crore.



Very very strict punishment. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cLOiMySxsx — Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) July 11, 2022

SC imposes ₹2000 fine on Vijay Mallya pic.twitter.com/XbDvlvhPfh — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) July 11, 2022

SBI to SC for imposing a fine of rs 2000 on Vijay Mallya pic.twitter.com/yhlJfHdaGP — Rishikesh Taksale (@rishilectual) July 11, 2022

Vijay Mallya running away without paying Rs 2000 fine. pic.twitter.com/31uFgWT4Os — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) July 12, 2022

Supreme Court of India: We impose a fine of Rs. 2000 on Vijay Mallya.



Vijay Mallya: pic.twitter.com/JlIswB4qP5 — Sandeep Choudhary (@sandylogy) July 11, 2022

Breaking News:- #VijayMallya must have asked courts for some more time as he has to apply for a loan of Rs 2000 and no bank should be ready to pay such a huge amount looking at his previous financial frauds 😂😂 https://t.co/vsdKA6wsWc — ♧☆☆▪︎ Qúêěñ ▪︎☆☆♧ (@DQueen0404) July 11, 2022

#SupremeCourt sentences #VijayMallya to 4 months imprisonment n fine Rs 2000 !



OMG that much big amount 😭😭

Vijay Mallya to SC pic.twitter.com/Wy6xplMMXt — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 11, 2022

But this is not what happened. ₹2000 was just the tip of the iceberg and people were quick to jump on the bandwagon and create memes and uproar. Let's unpack the case and the actual judgement, shall we?

In case you have forgotten, here's a quick primer. Vijay Mallya and his companies have found themselves in financial scandals, scams, and controversies since 2012. A group of 17 Indian banks are trying to collect approximately ₹90 billion from the businessman. Several central agencies are investigating his assets for financial fraud and money laundering.



Now, coming back to this incident. Because of the charges on him, the courts have stripped Mallya of certain rights. And now the courts have found him guilty of contempt on two accounts. One is his disobedience to fully disclose his assets, and the other is the violation of a Karnataka High Court order that restrained him from alienating his assets. In simple words, financial transactions. Mallya transferred $40 million, from his British firm to his three children

And now because of this contempt of the court, Vijay Mallya has been sentenced to a four-month jail term and a fine of ₹2000 was imposed on him. ₹2000 is the highest amount under the Contempt of Courts Act. He was fined and sentenced only for these two offences. Not the ₹90 billion fraud.



The bench presided by Justice U U Lalit said he “shall be bound to deposit the amount received by such beneficiaries along with interest at the rate of 8 per cent per annum with the concerned Recovery Officer within four weeks." In case the amount is not received, Recovery Officers can take appropriate proceedings. Failing to do so will add two months more to the jail term.

