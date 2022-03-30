For the longest time, I thought that my father is the only one who doesn't understand the concept of texting. He sends me more formal texts than most e-mails that I write. I also considered setting up automated responses on his phone. Because well, no one will know the difference. I mean, how can the same person who shouts from the other room asking - 'khaane mei kya khaana hai?', text me - 'What will you be consuming for dinner?'.

To every person who thinks the same, don't worry - this is every desi father ever. This is exactly why, this Twitter thread about formal texts that our fathers send is too relatable.

Why does my father text me like he's writing an email to the manager? pic.twitter.com/ZXHHZv5fhY — Away, foul fiend! (@twentytwoby7) June 24, 2021

Turns out, this is a universal format used by fathers for texting - khushi mili jaan kar, that I'm not alone.

Meanwhile, my dad chooses extreme brevity to the point of staccato pic.twitter.com/lRzGvFNjOp — Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) June 24, 2021

I sent some grocery items on amazon pantry to my home. Little did I think this would be my father's response 😅 pic.twitter.com/EJHCNeTeLs — Auro (@weekendbiker) June 24, 2021

Because, sabhi ke 'daddy cool'.

HAHHA mine used to sign off every message with his name like I wouldn’t know otherwise 😂 — Meghana Sumesh (@MeghanaSumesh) June 24, 2021

Next day you will get a 'gentle reminder' — arundati (@arundatir) June 24, 2021

your dad and my dad seem to be Kumbh ke mele me bichade hue bhai!!!! — Sophia (@Sophia10981216) June 26, 2021

Does he send Gentle reminder messages as well? Along with "As discussed in our last call....." — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) June 24, 2021

Dear fathers, this is what your offsprings have to share about your methods of using texts as a tool for communication.

He sounds like da Zohan from You Dont Mess with the Zohan. — verbose vaxinator (@sorkaridorkar) June 24, 2021

I learnt to use the word perusal from him.

When I was little, he’d make me type his emails bc I was faster at typing. The language was more formal than formal letters at school. — Divya🌼 (@bobachailatte) June 26, 2021

Wait for a week, he would send "Gentle Reminder" and "Any updates on below captioned matter" — Aftab |افتاب (@aftabmodi) June 24, 2021

My dad too. Every single time!! I complained about it a few times. Now he adds ‘Dear beta/daughter/name’ 😐🙄😭😑 — Neha Vaswani (@neha_rainlove) June 24, 2021

Stay tuned for the next episode, where we discuss, how our fathers use emojis.