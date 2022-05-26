Indian weddings are all about food, naagin dance and people taking offense for no reason. If you're in your 20s, it's about finding rishtas for you - because you're next in line. While they're mostly like a reunion with relatives you don't like, there are some good things too. I, for one, go for the food - I mean, who doesn't like the free ka buffet?

From loud DJ remixes to people getting drunk enough to dance, they're a proper taam-jham that we embrace. But, no Indian wedding ends without a little drama.

And these Tweets about desi weddings are so honest that it hurts.

Agree or not, Indian weddings are still incomplete without Dahej(dowry). And even the most elite class gives and takes dowry in most cases. — AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) May 17, 2022

Twitterati even came up with memes that sum up the relatives who can spot you from a different venue.

Indian weddings are incomplete without some random person telling pic.twitter.com/I3vUBUMcin — KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwarii) May 17, 2022

Indian wedding is incomplete without naraz foofa and jija pic.twitter.com/8LeX0yTX5O — kaccha aam🍹 (@Miss_Introvertt) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without a random kid crying unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/vvwbR3OZu3 — KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwarii) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without one relative saying pic.twitter.com/ofK8VZZy82 — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) May 18, 2022

And, then there were truth bombs - that will make you re-think going to the next chacha ke bete ki shaadi.

Weddings are incomplete without some random aunties asking “beta do you remember me?” — Riya Rathore💫 (@riya__rathore) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without "cousins ke sath ek room me sona" pic.twitter.com/YAS2VYnjPw — sarcastic boiii  (@sarcasticboiii_) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without “jija ki salis asking for 51k for jooties and settling for 1100” — Yashika (@thatjollygirl_) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this pic.twitter.com/GL0mlEHp1o — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 17, 2022

Some tried looking at the glass half-full.

Rajasthani weddings are incomplete without girls dancing on "Ghoomar Song" 😍. — Nagendra singh chouhan🥀💖 (@k_p_7773) May 18, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like : pic.twitter.com/7c1h0NrdMO — S N A P E (@timetraveller45) May 17, 2022

Basically, all Indian weddings are the same - it's like a starter pack for desi shaadis, where nothing changes except the theme. And, no matter how hard we try, there's no escaping the uncomfortable encounters and the harsh bright lights that have the capacity of blinding us.

Only Indian weddings last longer than an IPL season. — Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) May 25, 2022

weddings are incomplete without cameraman clicking your pictures while having food — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) May 17, 2022

Peoples reaction to a naaraz fufa in an Indian wedding: pic.twitter.com/qeQnGhFujb — CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) May 25, 2022

indian weddings are incomplete without relatives saying "ab aapke bhi sabhi bachhe shadi ke layak ho gaye hain" — 💫 (@NidhiiTweets_) May 18, 2022

And, we continue to go for the food.