Indian weddings are all about food, naagin dance and people taking offense for no reason. If you're in your 20s, it's about finding rishtas for you - because you're next in line. While they're mostly like a reunion with relatives you don't like, there are some good things too. I, for one, go for the food - I mean, who doesn't like the free ka buffet?
From loud DJ remixes to people getting drunk enough to dance, they're a proper taam-jham that we embrace. But, no Indian wedding ends without a little drama.
Agree or not, Indian weddings are still incomplete without Dahej(dowry). And even the most elite class gives and takes dowry in most cases.— AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) May 17, 2022
Twitterati even came up with memes that sum up the relatives who can spot you from a different venue.
Indian weddings are incomplete without one relative saying pic.twitter.com/ofK8VZZy82— Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) May 18, 2022
And, then there were truth bombs - that will make you re-think going to the next chacha ke bete ki shaadi.
Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this pic.twitter.com/GL0mlEHp1o— Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 17, 2022
Some tried looking at the glass half-full.
Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like : pic.twitter.com/7c1h0NrdMO— S N A P E (@timetraveller45) May 17, 2022
Basically, all Indian weddings are the same - it's like a starter pack for desi shaadis, where nothing changes except the theme. And, no matter how hard we try, there's no escaping the uncomfortable encounters and the harsh bright lights that have the capacity of blinding us.
Only Indian weddings last longer than an IPL season.— Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) May 25, 2022
Peoples reaction to a naaraz fufa in an Indian wedding: pic.twitter.com/qeQnGhFujb— CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) May 25, 2022
And, we continue to go for the food.