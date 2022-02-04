Every time Facebook (now meta) trends on Twitter, we know we are up for a meme fest! Mark Zuckerberg lost almost $30 billion as Meta shares plunged by 25%.

Even after the drop, however, his estimated net worth is almost $90billion. He might have also lost his spot on the list of Top 10 wealthiest people globally.

You can always trust the Twitterati to roast Mark Zuckerberg, and these memes are proof.

Today Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion - a quarter of his fortune - and still has 1.1% of all Millennial wealth.



To give you a sense of how out-of-whack things are.



(oh and his tax rate is lower than the middle-class rate) — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) February 4, 2022

Zuckerberg on his way to the metaverse after FB's stock is down 18% pic.twitter.com/9qkD98T36D — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) February 2, 2022

Zuckerberg “Facebook didn’t lose any value. We just purchased a very large shipment of sun screen.” pic.twitter.com/gTaF5pGFGI — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 4, 2022

The Winklevoss Twins when they heard about the #Facebook stock crash.#Meta pic.twitter.com/hfsBmrrT8E — M Drewery (@M_Drewery) February 3, 2022

Zuckerberg quickly transitioning from the least-trusted person in social media to the least-trusted person in the metaverse. — Dr. Jeff Ross (Pleb counselor) (@VailshireCap) February 3, 2022

Breaking 🚨



Facebook down on news of Mark Zuckerberg in fact being a lizard — Trey’s Trades (@TradesTrey) February 2, 2022

Facebook is absolutely crumbling right now.



Zuckerberg is running that company into the ground. — Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) February 3, 2022

There is a certain joy that is palpable because Zuckerberg lost a skillion dollars today. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 4, 2022

Wonderful News...



Mark Zuckerberg Loses Billions as Facebook Suffers Its First Ever Downturn in Users — The Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ Muff Connoisseur (@MuffConnoisseur) February 4, 2022

Roses are red

Stormclouds are gray

Mark Zuckerberg just lost

$31 billion todayhttps://t.co/zLsR1JULdn — Extremily Gorcenski (@EmilyGorcenski) February 4, 2022

Should I feel guilty for laughing my ass off at Mark Zuckerberg’s humiliating financial loss today? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 4, 2022

It's a good day when Mark Zuckerberg loses money — Matthew H (@MattH_4America) February 4, 2022

This is the biggest one-day loss he has suffered so far.

