Every time Facebook (now meta) trends on Twitter, we know we are up for a meme fest! Mark Zuckerberg lost almost $30 billion as Meta shares plunged by 25%.
Even after the drop, however, his estimated net worth is almost $90billion. He might have also lost his spot on the list of Top 10 wealthiest people globally.
You can always trust the Twitterati to roast Mark Zuckerberg, and these memes are proof.
Meta to NASDAQ after 25% fall !!#Meta pic.twitter.com/ffHnqXMPjK— Rinkie (@rinkie_10) February 3, 2022
Today Mark Zuckerberg lost $31 billion - a quarter of his fortune - and still has 1.1% of all Millennial wealth.— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) February 4, 2022
To give you a sense of how out-of-whack things are.
(oh and his tax rate is lower than the middle-class rate)
Mark Zuckerberg and his employees be like 👇🏽 #Nasdaq #Meta #Facebook pic.twitter.com/Bt9P5uQGBt— Favilo, CFA | Creating Wealth (@FaviloF) February 3, 2022
Zuckerberg “Facebook didn’t lose any value. We just purchased a very large shipment of sun screen.” pic.twitter.com/gTaF5pGFGI— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 4, 2022
When you down $25 billion but still have $90 billion. @finkd #Meta #stocks pic.twitter.com/JHhnaSavUH— IAESCR (@IAESCR) February 3, 2022
The Winklevoss Twins when they heard about the #Facebook stock crash.#Meta pic.twitter.com/hfsBmrrT8E— M Drewery (@M_Drewery) February 3, 2022
Zuckerberg quickly transitioning from the least-trusted person in social media to the least-trusted person in the metaverse.— Dr. Jeff Ross (Pleb counselor) (@VailshireCap) February 3, 2022
Breaking 🚨— Trey’s Trades (@TradesTrey) February 2, 2022
Facebook down on news of Mark Zuckerberg in fact being a lizard
Facebook is absolutely crumbling right now.— Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) February 3, 2022
Zuckerberg is running that company into the ground.
There is a certain joy that is palpable because Zuckerberg lost a skillion dollars today.— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 4, 2022
Wonderful News...— The Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ Muff Connoisseur (@MuffConnoisseur) February 4, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg Loses Billions as Facebook Suffers Its First Ever Downturn in Users
Roses are red— Extremily Gorcenski (@EmilyGorcenski) February 4, 2022
Stormclouds are gray
Mark Zuckerberg just lost
$31 billion todayhttps://t.co/zLsR1JULdn
Should I feel guilty for laughing my ass off at Mark Zuckerberg’s humiliating financial loss today?— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 4, 2022
This is the biggest one-day loss he has suffered so far.
Read: Mark Zuckerberg Changing Facebook's Name to Meta Has Resulted In A Rise Of Actual 'Meta' Jokes