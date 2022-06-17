Imagine having a tough life where your struggles include sleeping at 9:30 in the night and waking up at 5 in the morning. 7.5 hours of sleep? Definitely the kind of struggle most of us sleep deprived souls would want to face. 

Not getting the drift? Well, recently, all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave an interview, where he talked about the "struggles" he faced in the seven months gap before coming back for the first T20 International against South Africa. 

And Twitter was the opposite of inspired by this story.

While he has made a good career for himself through his hard work, calling sleeping at 9:30 and waking up at 5 a struggle is an over-stretch. 

