Imagine having a tough life where your struggles include sleeping at 9:30 in the night and waking up at 5 in the morning. 7.5 hours of sleep? Definitely the kind of struggle most of us sleep deprived souls would want to face.

Not getting the drift? Well, recently, all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave an interview, where he talked about the "struggles" he faced in the seven months gap before coming back for the first T20 International against South Africa.

Struggling to see the “struggle” in a 7.5 hour sleep schedule, but filing this away in the list of “elite athlete struggles” that currently contains Yastika Bhatia’s forsaking of chicken biryani. pic.twitter.com/XnVoG7NPmj — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) June 12, 2022

And Twitter was the opposite of inspired by this story.

😭🤣 esa struggle har koyi karna chahe ga — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) June 12, 2022

What struggle ? You are a sports person who trains early in the morning so you sleep early at night !!! Big effing deal in his sacrifice — Sudzz (@sudzz71) June 12, 2022

Laughed when I first read this from Hardik. This is your only job...you need to be good at it. — Ganesh V (@ganeshkyaba) June 12, 2022

Mera school morning ko hai roj 4:30 baje uthta hu.... 🥲🥲 — The Sporty Freak (@Sportyfreak2005) June 12, 2022

The problem is not with him taking pride. All credit to him. The problem is this statement, he seems to imply that he has struggled because of a lifestyle change. Literally 100s of wrestlers at chhatrasal follow this same lifestyle for their lives and that's just one example — Ashish Kumar Rai (@ashish_raiii) June 12, 2022

Wouldn't be surprised if some of these guys start talking about themselves in third person. — Srini (@softsignalout) June 12, 2022

Well, if it is someone's career, he earns crores bcz of it. Then this is actually the very basic thing to do. If an athlete won't work hard then who will? & all athletes work hard. Nobody gets it easy. B4 overhyping such things 1 should learn how much a soldier does in daily life — Alpha Mike ↗️ (@Alpha_V18) June 12, 2022

He probably had to forgo the other parts of his life mentioned in #koffeewithkaran which for him is the real struggle — Anand Menon (@I_menonanand) June 12, 2022

We will do it if we have to. You don’t become and remain an elite & ridiculously well-paid athlete by partying till 1 am. This is not a “struggle”- this is what it takes to be an athlete. He isn’t sacrificing, he is prioritising. — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) June 12, 2022

While he has made a good career for himself through his hard work, calling sleeping at 9:30 and waking up at 5 a struggle is an over-stretch.

