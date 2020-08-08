Unless you have been living in an isolated igloo with no internet connection, you'd know that BINOD is the latest internet sensation who has turned desi Twitter into meme generator.

Ye Corona se zyaada toh Binod fail raha Hai 😂😂 — ʍǟɖɦǟʋ ӄǟʀʍǟӄǟʀ (@_mrbong_) August 7, 2020

Jokes apart, Twitter user @GabbbarSingh hopped on to the viral BINOD bandwagon and casually requested Paytm, the leading mobile payment app to be a "sport" and officially change their Twitter username to BINOD.

@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 7, 2020

And to internet's surprise, the brand Paytm did end up being a really good "sport", accepted the challenge and replied to the Twitter user's humble request with a "done".

Nope, we're not kidding you, this is exactly what Paytm's twitter handle looks like now:

This move by Paytm led to a hilarious transaction of memes:



Imma Switch from Google Pay to PayTm just for this now — WhateverVishal (@WhateverVishal) August 7, 2020

So basically,my dad just paid for all the Groceries this evening through BinodTM



Noice — Chaitanya Jha (@Tea_sinbycos_ya) August 7, 2020

Paytm Social media manager: pic.twitter.com/CLasKwRkzG — Abhay Sharma (@SharmaAndPuns) August 7, 2020

@Paytm Can you fund me for my Startup? Be a sport. C'mon. — PARAS JAIPURIA (@retirewraftaar) August 7, 2020

This is how I feel seeing everyone changing their name to #binod pic.twitter.com/rk55ZravWe — varun shah (@14Varun) August 8, 2020

People trying to reach out to @Paytm be like: pic.twitter.com/APUC3C9sSJ — Bhargav (@bhargav5394) August 8, 2020

What about the header?

Here you go!

👀 pic.twitter.com/Ui0YKgjuMM — Apoorv Agarwal (@iApoorvAgarwal) August 7, 2020

For those of you who still don't know who BINOD is or what this viral trend is about, click here and you shall understand the hype around Binod being the sensation he is.

'Binod' it or not, this actually happened!