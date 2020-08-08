Unless you have been living in an isolated igloo with no internet connection, you'd know that BINOD is the latest internet sensation who has turned desi Twitter into meme generator.
@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 7, 2020
And to internet's surprise, the brand Paytm did end up being a really good "sport", accepted the challenge and replied to the Twitter user's humble request with a "done".
Done. https://t.co/zjxs0bDWey— Binod (@Paytm) August 7, 2020
Nope, we're not kidding you, this is exactly what Paytm's twitter handle looks like now:
DAMN! #binod— Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) August 7, 2020
Imma Switch from Google Pay to PayTm just for this now— WhateverVishal (@WhateverVishal) August 7, 2020
binod mil gyea— mannat (@ShehnazArticles) August 7, 2020
😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂https://t.co/0uUsejNGOx
August 7, 2020
Meanwhile BINOD: pic.twitter.com/CXRByWpZXC— Abhay Sharma (@SharmaAndPuns) August 7, 2020
Paytm Social media manager: pic.twitter.com/CLasKwRkzG— Abhay Sharma (@SharmaAndPuns) August 7, 2020
Paytm new tag line:— Howsthegyan📖👼 (@howsthegyan) August 7, 2020
'Naam Binod Karo'😂#binod #htg
@Paytm Can you fund me for my Startup? Be a sport. C'mon.— PARAS JAIPURIA (@retirewraftaar) August 7, 2020
This is how I feel seeing everyone changing their name to #binod pic.twitter.com/rk55ZravWe— varun shah (@14Varun) August 8, 2020
People trying to reach out to @Paytm be like: pic.twitter.com/APUC3C9sSJ— Bhargav (@bhargav5394) August 8, 2020
What about the header?— Apoorv Agarwal (@iApoorvAgarwal) August 7, 2020
Here you go!
👀 pic.twitter.com/Ui0YKgjuMM
For those of you who still don't know who BINOD is or what this viral trend is about, click here and you shall understand the hype around Binod being the sensation he is.
'Binod' it or not, this actually happened!