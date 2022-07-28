Why do corporations speak the way they do? I mean, yeah, we need to speak a certain kind of language to look professional- but the redundancy gets annoying most of the time! Don't you agree? Why do you guys have to complicate sentences? (the work does that already).

Tired of these corporate buzzwords, A Twitter user, Saniya Dhawan, asked people to share the most annoying corporate jargon they have heard of.

Which is the most annoying corporate jargon that you have heard of? — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) July 27, 2022

That said, people on Twitter delivered some most irritating corporate jargon, and now we are all vibing together! Let's check out what they have to say:

Let me circle back to you !



I mean why don't you just keep going in circles... https://t.co/MnjWl7fOyx — Vishwanath Shastry🇮🇳 (@ConsultShastry) July 28, 2022

after careful consideration — Ranith M R (@PoloniumBiscuit) July 27, 2022

“it will give you the exposure” — Samarth Srivastava (@SamarthSri_) July 27, 2022

Do you have the bandwidth? — Payal Wadhwa (@Payalwadhwa013) July 27, 2022

Bottom-line! 🤦 — Noopur Desai (@noopur_it) July 27, 2022

Let's touch base sometime in so and so month — Vishwas Sambhus (@SambhusVishwas) July 27, 2022

‘Let’s grab those low hanging fruits’ https://t.co/2TLZXdZ65A — yes this guy (@AaluKaHalwa) July 28, 2022

*writes a pile of bullshit missing the main point*

Just to be safe they add "am I missing something here?"

Ffs — Akash Basudevan (@PackBropagated) July 27, 2022

"You did well but the team/unit/region/global didn't hence 5% increment with no promotions"



A jargon for "Tera cut raha hai aur cutata rahega" https://t.co/FGttJwjUUs — Vinay Mhatre (@IndianKopite) July 28, 2022

There r many! 😵



"Take it to the next level"

"Open the kimono"

"Skin in the game"



"Low hanging fruit"

"Crush it"

"Aha moment"



"One throat to choke"

"Pencil in"

"Pain point"

"Secret sauce"



"Boil the ocean"

"Strike while the iron is hot"

"Bleeding edge"

"Soup to nuts" https://t.co/UbSnW4F00k — It's u (@pr0fessionali4r) July 28, 2022

connect and ping have to be the worst considering frequency of usage https://t.co/HweQlT2LPh — crank ocean (@notnotanxious) July 27, 2022

Your communication should be in-line with the company culture. https://t.co/plcGtqbEwW — Yatish (@whyatish) July 27, 2022

Synergy,

leverage,

team building exercise,

delta,

circle back,

KPI,

rationalize,

take it offline,

put in cold storage...



Did I mention synergy and leverage? Those two annoyed me the most during my corporate days.https://t.co/xjZ2tVdRBM — Amit Sethi (@amit_sethi) July 27, 2022

We are getting off the ground "soon" https://t.co/5a5SSk9enc — rpramodhkumar 🇮🇳 (@rpramodhkumar) July 27, 2022

Deep-dive

Quick call?

Let's setup a call to discuss

Apples to Oranges https://t.co/u3OqQg62aW — AviatorSidd 🇮🇳 (@Sidd_MCFC) July 27, 2022

Stop it before we resign!

