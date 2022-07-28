Why do corporations speak the way they do? I mean, yeah, we need to speak a certain kind of language to look professional- but the redundancy gets annoying most of the time! Don't you agree? Why do you guys have to complicate sentences? (the work does that already).

via GIPHY

Tired of these corporate buzzwords, A Twitter user, Saniya Dhawan, asked people to share the most annoying corporate jargon they have heard of. 

That said, people on Twitter delivered some most irritating corporate jargon, and now we are all vibing together! Let's check out what they have to say: 

Stop it before we resign!

Read more: 14 Redditors Reveal The Dumbest Reasons People Decided To Quit A Job.