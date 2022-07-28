Why do corporations speak the way they do? I mean, yeah, we need to speak a certain kind of language to look professional- but the redundancy gets annoying most of the time! Don't you agree? Why do you guys have to complicate sentences? (the work does that already).
Tired of these corporate buzzwords, A Twitter user, Saniya Dhawan, asked people to share the most annoying corporate jargon they have heard of.
Which is the most annoying corporate jargon that you have heard of?— Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) July 27, 2022
That said, people on Twitter delivered some most irritating corporate jargon, and now we are all vibing together! Let's check out what they have to say:
Let me circle back to you !— Vishwanath Shastry🇮🇳 (@ConsultShastry) July 28, 2022
I mean why don't you just keep going in circles... https://t.co/MnjWl7fOyx
after careful consideration— Ranith M R (@PoloniumBiscuit) July 27, 2022
“Cross functional” 🤣— Naman (@namanc15) July 27, 2022
Do you have the bandwidth?— Payal Wadhwa (@Payalwadhwa013) July 27, 2022
Let's touch base sometime in so and so month— Vishwas Sambhus (@SambhusVishwas) July 27, 2022
‘Let’s grab those low hanging fruits’ https://t.co/2TLZXdZ65A— yes this guy (@AaluKaHalwa) July 28, 2022
*writes a pile of bullshit missing the main point*— Akash Basudevan (@PackBropagated) July 27, 2022
Just to be safe they add "am I missing something here?"
Ffs
"You did well but the team/unit/region/global didn't hence 5% increment with no promotions"— Vinay Mhatre (@IndianKopite) July 28, 2022
A jargon for "Tera cut raha hai aur cutata rahega" https://t.co/FGttJwjUUs
Quick call.. https://t.co/3g7CQ3j8Bm— Sundari Mageshvaran (@KonarSundari) July 27, 2022
Deliverables 🚩🚩 https://t.co/4ShLGqDKC4— Saurav Subhash (@JackRyanIndia) July 27, 2022
There r many! 😵— It's u (@pr0fessionali4r) July 28, 2022
"Take it to the next level"
"Open the kimono"
"Skin in the game"
"Low hanging fruit"
"Crush it"
"Aha moment"
"One throat to choke"
"Pencil in"
"Pain point"
"Secret sauce"
"Boil the ocean"
"Strike while the iron is hot"
"Bleeding edge"
"Soup to nuts" https://t.co/UbSnW4F00k
connect and ping have to be the worst considering frequency of usage https://t.co/HweQlT2LPh— crank ocean (@notnotanxious) July 27, 2022
Your communication should be in-line with the company culture. https://t.co/plcGtqbEwW— Yatish (@whyatish) July 27, 2022
We are getting off the ground "soon" https://t.co/5a5SSk9enc— rpramodhkumar 🇮🇳 (@rpramodhkumar) July 27, 2022
Stop it before we resign!
