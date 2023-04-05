Mumbai, the city of dreams and dazzling stars, has its own charm. From their obsession with vada pav and dabelis to traveling like a daredevil in local trains, a mumbaikar has its own quirks and mannerisms.

In a tweet, a woman shared two pictures in which two different individuals, at an airport and on a plane, showcased the common behavior of a desi mumbaikar.

In the first picture, a man, seated on an airplane, holds onto the overhead cabin as one does in a jam-packed local train to maintain balance.

In the second picture, a man is seen donning his backpack in the front, which is again a common sight in Mumbai’s local train.

How to identify Mumbaikars on plane and at airports :p pic.twitter.com/TsWG83slA3 — Nikita Vaswani (@NikitaVaswani3) April 3, 2023

The post, which has garnered 195.1K views so far, quickly garnered attention amongst the desi users.

Can confirm. Have done both. — Rahul Srinivas (@whizkidd) April 3, 2023

Old habits die hard — Kavir (@kavirkaycee) April 3, 2023

I still hold the window wala handle in the interior of the car 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) April 3, 2023

It's mumbaikar emotion 😉 — @pratham24 (@prasad2413) April 3, 2023

No need of Aadhar Card 🤣🤣🤣 — Rishabh Kumar ❁ (@TheRishabhKumar) April 4, 2023

Second dude looks like he's gonna get on a plane on the runway before it stops 😂 — Calvin (@Calvinsd1011) April 3, 2023

Bohot zabardast attack hua hai 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/E6phCsFFQb — All Bi Myself 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) April 4, 2023

Mumbaikars is a different species, they've evolved themselves to adapt to their surroundings for survival. https://t.co/tg11iXzDKq — S (@ThatStarGazer) April 4, 2023

Zara hatt ke, zara bach ke, yeh hain bambai meri jaan!