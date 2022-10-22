Liz Truss has created a record by becoming the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom. Apparently, Truss offered her resignation after completing 45 days in the office in view of the economic turmoil & fervent backlash her policies were drawing

Truss became the Prime Minister on 6 September 2022 after she was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party in a battle against Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. She resigned from her post as the leader of the party and the UK PM on Thursday, announcing that she’s unable to deliver the mandate on which she was elected.

Reportedly, Truss is entitled to an annual payout of £115,000, which is over 1 Crore Rupees, for life. Her resignation news has also taken the social media world by storm. Memes are pouring in from left, right, and center, with people making fun of her exceedingly short tenure. Here are some hilarious tweets from the Twitterverse. (It keeps getting funnier with each tweet.)

BREAKING NEWS:



🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨



ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.



🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022

1. Me working after watching a Ted Talk



2. After facing the slightest inconvenience pic.twitter.com/dwyuRUQo29 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2022

UK's Ex-PM Liz Truss is entitled to ₹1 Crore/yr for life despite serving only 45 days.

Liz be like, pic.twitter.com/lKcKxnKBFI — Nihal Narvenkar (@Izner_Narvenkar) October 21, 2022

If you have more than 1,080 hours in a video game, you've played it longer than Liz Truss was Prime Minister of the UK — the prince with a thousand enemies ♂️ (@jaketropolis) October 21, 2022

A British newspaper has started a live stream on YouTube of Liz Truss’s photo next to a lettuce to see which one lasts longer. I do love this country’s sense of humo(u)r. pic.twitter.com/nVpbozX3OP — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 14, 2022

Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction pic.twitter.com/z1uqSDwaZV — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 20, 2022

so it turns out that Liz Truss is actually a quitter, not a fighter — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 20, 2022

My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.



He's four months old. — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) October 19, 2022

Liz Truss’s CV just says ‘killed the queen’ and nothing else — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) October 20, 2022

Me Liz Truss



🤝

packing it in at

one o’clock on a

Thursday and

calling it quits

for the weekend — spochadóir (@spochadoir) October 20, 2022

Honestly, The UK’s political turmoil is the most entertaining content atm.

