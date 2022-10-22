Liz Truss has created a record by becoming the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom. Apparently, Truss offered her resignation after completing 45 days in the office in view of the economic turmoil & fervent backlash her policies were drawing
Truss became the Prime Minister on 6 September 2022 after she was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party in a battle against Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. She resigned from her post as the leader of the party and the UK PM on Thursday, announcing that she’s unable to deliver the mandate on which she was elected.
Reportedly, Truss is entitled to an annual payout of £115,000, which is over 1 Crore Rupees, for life. Her resignation news has also taken the social media world by storm. Memes are pouring in from left, right, and center, with people making fun of her exceedingly short tenure. Here are some hilarious tweets from the Twitterverse. (It keeps getting funnier with each tweet.)
Honestly, The UK’s political turmoil is the most entertaining content atm.
