Bizarre and totally random things are so effing common on Twitter that sometimes they become a story worth sharing.

One such story is of a woman named Liz Trussell with the Twitter username- @Liztruss. For the unversed, Liz Truss is the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. So, Ms. Trussell is spending her days responding to tweets actually meant for the new British PM, and it's so hilarious.

British woman Liz Trussell, who tweets as @LizTruss, has been spending the morning replying to world leaders and it's possibly the best thing in the history of the internet. pic.twitter.com/hGGbc7FPMm — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) September 6, 2022

The woman's having an absolute gala time reacting to misdirected tweets. She's already informed her availability to meet Royal Family on Twitter while asking Swedish PM to "keep the meatballs ready."

What's worth noting is that the woman was relatively inactive on Twitter until she was bombarded with tweets directed to the new UK PM. And just like a true comedian, she capitalized on the opportunity to make the Internet a better place.

And Twitter is in splits as they hail Ms. Trussell to be "the best thing on Internet" at the moment.

Best tweet this morning 😂 https://t.co/4GxfbDU6eW — Rebecca Adler-Nissen (@RebAdlerNissen) September 7, 2022

In case anyone misses this, this is peak internet entertainment. Hope everyone has a chance to enjoy it. Better than any comedy show I have ever watched. https://t.co/K5SWbGAowi — Hong Zhang 🇺🇲United We Win🇺🇦 (@hz_udhr) September 6, 2022

This is gold.



And also… how does a political social media/comms team allow this to happen in 2022?! 🤯 https://t.co/rgxhIZ1aWX — Kiya Taylor (@kiyataylor) September 7, 2022

Haha! A big one.

Sometimes Twitter can be a fun place. This is one of those times. Shout out to @Liztruss for making us laugh. https://t.co/DHv1g6jLXx — Stella M. Chávez (@stellamchavez) September 7, 2022

This lady is the best thing on Twitter rn https://t.co/gfenOp8aAx — Crenton Coverdale (@FurinKazan204) September 7, 2022

So there was something to laugh about after all ! https://t.co/TgA2Z8m3Cq — Barbara Metcalfe (@Barbara87436591) September 6, 2022

The comedy genius in the coincidence. Now I want her to make all her responses cheese themed.. https://t.co/5Z7cMqysTD — Emma Campbell 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🎪🧹 (@frecklescorp) September 6, 2022

Judging from her outstanding Twitter game, maybe they should just make Ms. Trussell prime minister? https://t.co/nzdhAGJaxl — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 7, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/uoEwbd4wi1 — Jo Mance (@JoMance) September 6, 2022

In Australia our PMs Twitter handle is a little too close to an Italian porn artiste who has learned to deal with very odd requests !!!! — PolarK_vaxxed x4💉masked😷 (@Karina_Melbs) September 6, 2022

This is pure gold. @Liztruss needs to be sworn in @10DowningStreet tomoz. With her favorite meat ballz in the after party. https://t.co/Qwi5NBHFLv — Mohammed Saleh (@Mohammed11Saleh) September 6, 2022

The Internet will never become a nasty place if tropical comedic geniuses like Ms. Trussell keep existing.