Ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly missed the memo and made a slight blunder with a promotional post on his social media. The post, which has now been deleted, showed the cricketer promoting a "mega blockbuster". However, fans took screenshots and the post is now viral.
This blunder has now gone viral and fans are having an ROFL moment on Twitter.
The "Mega Blockbuster" campaign being posted by many celebrities belongs to @Meesho_Official. Ruined by Ganguly's social media team. Welp! pic.twitter.com/eiEqAomEA9— Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) September 2, 2022
Galti se mistake ho gai 🤪— Amit Kumar (@akkesarwani) September 2, 2022
It seems like someone got fired 😂— Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) September 2, 2022
And the "OHSEEM presents" at the top was undecipherable.— Ben 'Masks Work' Kees (@chromesubbu) September 2, 2022
Sourav Ganguly gave the game away 🤐#SouravGanguly #Meesho #MegaBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/YiGO5gQV74— Sports In Detail (@sportsindetail) September 3, 2022
Meesho be like. pic.twitter.com/1ECcKf0CjC— Sunny (@HereComesThe5un) September 3, 2022
While Sourav Ganguly deleted the post, Meesho played along with this error and posted the image on their Twitter handle.
When Dada hits, it's a 6.— Meesho (@Meesho_Official) September 2, 2022
When Dada mishits, it's still a 6. @SGanguly99 #MegaBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/JPHtvjpYYm
Sourav Ganguly is not the only celeb who was roped in for Meesho's promotional activity. Other celebs such as Deepika Padukone and Kapil Sharma had also shared similar posts and images.