Yesterday, a video of a no-holds barred fight on the streets of UP between two groups of chaat vendors went viral. The one who stole the show however, was an uncle with 'the hair' - you know the one.

Shopkeepers in UP's Baghpat engage in hand-to-hand combat using lathis, pipes, etc. A dozen injured in the violence @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0S9irgil1Z — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 22, 2021

That man, with his electric coif and brutal takedowns, was destined for internet greatness. Soon after the video gained traction, the memes started pouring in.

Man of the Match goes to the chicha of UP.



Meme Thread: pic.twitter.com/Iz6M1vcDHN — Siri (@HeyySiriii) February 22, 2021

Conservatives : We don't believe in theory of relativity.



Albert Einstein : pic.twitter.com/44oBgqNMXE — Tempest (@ColdCigar) February 22, 2021

Prof Viru Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Mashhoor Gulati and Albert Einstein joining hands to unleash Henna Hatela on the unsuspecting public of UP. pic.twitter.com/5yVo3bRH8W — Roflindian (@Roflindian) February 22, 2021

When teacher When she's

leaves class back after 5min pic.twitter.com/dJSeRDwbjl — 🌺｡☆✼★𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖓𝖔★✼☆｡🌺 (@RebelGeek1111) February 22, 2021

“The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.”



-Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/LtG6d2yB9Q — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) February 23, 2021

Online shopping -

What you order vs what you get pic.twitter.com/SAfZ4iCDUG — 0110 (@zZoker) February 22, 2021

Who knew that our childhood favourites would one day become real? :') What amazing casting for Blanka! 👏 #StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/wwHRJI8JmS — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) February 22, 2021

What an absolute madlad.