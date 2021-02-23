Yesterday, a video of a no-holds barred fight on the streets of UP between two groups of chaat vendors went viral. The one who stole the show however, was an uncle with 'the hair' - you know the one.
Shopkeepers in UP's Baghpat engage in hand-to-hand combat using lathis, pipes, etc. A dozen injured in the violence @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0S9irgil1Z— Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 22, 2021
That man, with his electric coif and brutal takedowns, was destined for internet greatness. Soon after the video gained traction, the memes started pouring in.
What an absolute madlad.