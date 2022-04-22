Being a proud citizen of our country, bargaining is our birthright. From a diamond to dhaniya, it doesn't matter what we buy, we always want 'arre bhaiya thoda aur kam kardo' value. Since the prices of lemons and petrol are soaring high in the country, a mobile shop took the perfect opportunity and is offering these 'expensive' things for free!

No, we are not kidding.

Varanasi Shop Offering Free Petrol & Lemons
In the posters, pasted outside a mobile store in Varanasi, the shop owner is offering a litre of petrol free of cost to everyone who purchases a mobile phone worth ₹10,000. 

Apart from this, if someone shops for mobile accessories worth ₹10,000, they will get two lemons free.

As per a report, the shop owner said:

Those who need a mobile phone or want to purchase things like tempered glass and phone cover are taking advantage of this offer. We have been receiving amazing responses to this offer and customers are extremely happy.
Here's what netizens think of this unique offer:

What an amazing offer, right?