In a goof-up one of its kind, a viral video shows Breaking Bad's Walter White's picture alongside eminent scientists gracing the wall in a laboratory, instead of German physicist Werner Karl Heisenberg's picture.



Shared by Twitter user, Shilpa Kannan, the video shows a glimpse of the laboratory while students are engaged in conducting experiments. The walls of the laboratory have pictures of scientists, like Albert Einstein and Issac Newton, to state a few. Alongside these science geniuses, on the leftmost side, there is the iconic picture of Walter White.



Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/RHKs85VLFr — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) August 8, 2022

The description below Walter White's picture is of the German theoretical physicist, Werner Karl Heisenberg, who is one of the main pioneers of the theory of quantum mechanics. In Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston plays the role of chemistry teacher turned meth lord who uses Heisenberg as an alias.



The video has received more than 2K likes and more than 1 million views. The internet cannot get over this hilarious goof-up. Some tagged Bryan Cranston in the comments, while others said it was due to page ranking on search engines.



That's not even "Heisenberg" without the hat! That's just Walter White! — Rohyt Deb (@thehindenbug) August 9, 2022

There is uncertainty over who Heisenberg is — VJ (@VJ290481) August 9, 2022

So “Walter Heisenberg” on Google does default to Walter White and not to Werner Heisenberg — Shahid Abdulla (@TheDailyBunkum) August 9, 2022

yeah because if you search heisenberg in google.. pic.twitter.com/iNyPEBXCbM — DJ (@jhajispeaking) August 9, 2022

Too much Netflix for NCERT folks https://t.co/SbhV3DZ1k7 — Mayank Bangia (@MayankBangia) August 9, 2022

When your SEO game is too strong! https://t.co/FkWd9elyzD — Kiran (@FilmyTurtle) August 9, 2022

Pop culture travels faster and wider than science. https://t.co/hJ8eaVZYfO — Aniruddha H Dhamorikar (@AniruddhaHD) August 9, 2022

Image search gone wrong. https://t.co/sRZxadX5Ox — Nilabhra Roy Chowdhury (@nilabhraroy) August 9, 2022

Well, he was definitely a master chemist. https://t.co/sSMTUHGTXs — Pablo Chaterji (@pablochaterji) August 9, 2022

Apparently, a similar situation was seen in Anantapur in 2019.

The one from Anantapur in 2019 https://t.co/5uRmX6hYLt — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) August 8, 2022

Looks like the laboratory broke bad when it came to sourcing the pictures.

