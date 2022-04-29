The western world has been cleaning their tushies with a piece of toilet paper since ever. On the other hand, all we desis need is a stream of water and we are done. And, this has been a topic of debate for ages.
However, now the health experts are claiming that washing your tushies are better than wiping!
When the global pandemic created a shortage of toilet paper across the world, a medical officer suggested everyone to switch to washing instead of wiping.
Dr Evan Goldstein, a rectal surgeon in New York City also claimed that since people don't gently wipe their bottoms with toilet paper, there's a high chance for anus-related injuries. And, it can worsen due to harsh wiping. Also, toilet paper contains bleach which is not good for the skin.
Lastly, experts say that one should wash their hands with soap and water after cleaning their bottom with water.