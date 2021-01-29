The internet is a weird place. But here's the thing though. We are weird people. Before the internet, if you did something weird, you would keep it to yourself. Now, you can find a community of people who do the same weird stuff as you. That being said, it still doesn't explain some of the shit listed below.
1. Wolverine Meat Shredder Claws
Yup. You heard that right. You can shred meat pretty efficiently while feeling like the Wolverine.
2. Nicholas Cage Pillowcases
The dude's a legend. So, why not? And they are printed on both sides. So win-win!
3. Kitty Litter Box... For People
It's a decorative set for people. I mean, I also love cats. But, my god!
4. Fresh Cow Dung
I mean, people use them for puja but why would you buy it when you can just pick it off the streets?
5. Cat Butt Tissue Holder
Again, we get that people love cats. But MY GOD!
6. Thanos One-Piece Swimsuit for Men and Boys
Thanos was inevitable. This should not have been.
7. Fake Dog Poop
I don't know how to respond to this.
8. Live Ant Farm Ants
Unless you're a scientist, this just seems very psychotic.
9. A Pound Of Fat
Someone's fanboying over Shakespear way too hard!
10. AK-47 Bullet Ice Cube Tray
Fucking Americans are at it again.
11. Fake Vomit
When fake poop is already there, how can fake vomit be far behind?
12. Zombie Attack Survival Kit
You can laugh all you want but when the dead rise, I'll be the one left standing!
13. Urine Aiming Sticker
Not so weird. Fellow men, please learn to aim.
14. Baby Delivery Training Model
Just please take the lady to the hospital. If you have to be told this, you shouldn't be reproducing.
15. Someone's Soul
Unless big ol' Samael is window shopping, I don't see how that's getting any buyers!
16. A Ghost In A Jar
Are souls different than ghosts?
17. A Dorito Shaped Like The Pope’s Hat
If you can drink the blood of Jesus, you can eat Pope's hat Dorito!
18. A Grandmother
If the comedian Biswa is to be believed, you need one to eat fruits.
19. A Man's Life
Not worth much.
20. Unassembled Snowman
In case you're confused, that's just snow, my dude.
21. A Human Liver
The dude was from Florida, obviously. In case, you wanna buy it, don't. You'll be arrested.
22. Virginity
Also, no. Nobody wants it. So, don't even think about it.
23. The Right To Name A Baby
I am terrified at the thought of someone actually spending money to buy this. Cos, if you do, you're gonna name it something weird, aren't you?
24. Britney Spears' Bubble Gum
It's just probably her dad selling it. #FreeBritney
Interfering with free and fair elections is where we draw the line, man. This is just profoundly weird.