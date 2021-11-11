From diamond biscuit to Bagwati, ZNMD was not just a story about friendship but so much more.
I mean who can forget Bagwati, the €12,000, Hermes Kelly handbag. But, what if Kabir from ZNMD invested €12000 in Bitcoin in 2011 instead of gifting Bagwati to Natasha?
No, I am not telling this, someone on Twitter just made a whole thread about it.
What if Kabir (Abhay Deol) from ZNMD invested €12000 in Bitcoin in 2011 instead of gifting Bagwati to Natasha (Kalki): a thread— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
He also calculated the profit Kabir would have made if he invested in Bitcoins & not Bagwati. Just look at the accuracy of numbers and profit this person has created.
We'll do the calculations in rupees, so basics first. €1 in 2011 was equal to ₹60. Hence, Bagwati's worth was ₹720000 ffs— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
1 Bitcoin's worth was around $30 and $1 was ₹44 in 2011. Hence, 1 Bitcoin was equal to ₹1320— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
Now, if Kabir invested ₹720000 in Bitcoin in 2011, he would have had 545 Bitcoins— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
And if Kabir held all the Bitcoins till date, the valuation would be around ₹2501177220 (approx. ₹250 crores)— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
ZNMD grossed around ₹150 crores worldwide. If he hadn't gifted Bagwati to Natasha, Kabir's portfolio would have been ₹250 crores stronger today, way more than whole film's income— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
Imran was correct when he took extra care of Bagwati— Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021
Twitteratis have already assembled & started giving all sorts of advice to him. Many call him crazy & say Bagwati ko Bitcoin se compare karna is not funny!
Bagwati >> Bitcoin any day @niquotein pic.twitter.com/ffHNWDsqWQ— CoinSwitch Kuber (@CoinSwitchKuber) October 28, 2021
Dude ZNMD crossed 150 crores then. Calculate the present value of it....I'm sure it crosses 250 cr now...— Vinay (@nevermindmesyng) October 29, 2021
Conclusion:- Bagwati>Bitcoin...
Crazy! pic.twitter.com/GpVd7ZOOlR— Zulfi (@BeingZulfi) October 28, 2021
What do you think Kabir should have done?
