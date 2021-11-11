From diamond biscuit to Bagwati, ZNMD was not just a story about friendship but so much more.

I mean who can forget Bagwati, the €12,000, Hermes Kelly handbag. But, what if Kabir from ZNMD invested €12000 in Bitcoin in 2011 instead of gifting Bagwati to Natasha?

No, I am not telling this, someone on Twitter just made a whole thread about it.

What if Kabir (Abhay Deol) from ZNMD invested €12000 in Bitcoin in 2011 instead of gifting Bagwati to Natasha (Kalki): a thread — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

He also calculated the profit Kabir would have made if he invested in Bitcoins & not Bagwati. Just look at the accuracy of numbers and profit this person has created.

We'll do the calculations in rupees, so basics first. €1 in 2011 was equal to ₹60. Hence, Bagwati's worth was ₹720000 ffs — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

1 Bitcoin's worth was around $30 and $1 was ₹44 in 2011. Hence, 1 Bitcoin was equal to ₹1320 — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

Now, if Kabir invested ₹720000 in Bitcoin in 2011, he would have had 545 Bitcoins — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

And if Kabir held all the Bitcoins till date, the valuation would be around ₹2501177220 (approx. ₹250 crores) — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

ZNMD grossed around ₹150 crores worldwide. If he hadn't gifted Bagwati to Natasha, Kabir's portfolio would have been ₹250 crores stronger today, way more than whole film's income — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

Imran was correct when he took extra care of Bagwati — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 28, 2021

Twitteratis have already assembled & started giving all sorts of advice to him. Many call him crazy & say Bagwati ko Bitcoin se compare karna is not funny!



Dude ZNMD crossed 150 crores then. Calculate the present value of it....I'm sure it crosses 250 cr now...



Conclusion:- Bagwati>Bitcoin... — Vinay (@nevermindmesyng) October 29, 2021

Also euro is 91 now

Way more than 250 crores💵 — Teddy Westside (@101_vaibhav) October 28, 2021

Bitcoin was a mystery in 2011.



But kya dimaag lagaya hai boss! — Fromthefleets (@Adrakwaali_chai) October 28, 2021

What do you think Kabir should have done?

