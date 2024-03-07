Life is weird. And so is the year 2024. We woke up today to discover Dakota Johnson is reportedly engaged to Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, and well…you know, it impacted OUR tender hearts. But it’s not just this. We’re three months into the year, as doomed as we ever were, but the universe seems to be on a random parade.

There are events that have ALREADY happened that we just don’t know how to process. Like, how do you make sense of these 10 things?

1. Dakota Johnson is rumoured to be enagaged to Chris Martin

And that TOO after 6 years of relationship, WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN?

2. We have a dude who’s building his own Doraemon multi-verse

And we love him for it!

3. Munawar Faruqui dismissed ‘The God of Cricket’

WTAF! Faruqui dismissing Sachin Tendulkar was not in my 2024 bingo card.

4. Bill Gates had chai time with Dolly Chai Wala

5. Saif Ali Khan is now available in various variants

Even Kareena somehow looks like Saif 😭 https://t.co/sKRbT1XGR4 — -alizeyy 💫🦋🌙|| Babar scored a century (@alizeyytweetss) March 1, 2024

6. Rihanna was in India for a PRE-wedding PRIVATE concert in the Ambani universe

Mukesh Ambani and family paid over ₹52 Crore to Rihanna to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Yea, the ACTUAL wedding is in July.

Rihanna's $6M performance of "All Of The Lights" in India at the son of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wedding pic.twitter.com/d1J4ZfvWzE — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 2, 2024

7. Poonam Pandey pulled off an Undertaker

8. Indrani Mukerjea scared the shit outta us

If you haven’t watched the docu-series, it’s time you should!

Also Read – Who Is Indrani Mukerjea, The Protagonist Of Netflix’s Now-Postponed Docu-Series

Me after watching the Indrani Mukerjea Story. pic.twitter.com/0qMTftkiAi — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) March 2, 2024

9. Kate Middleton is somwhere but we don’t know where

Even though TMZ has shared ‘proof’ that Kate Middleton is healthy and has returned after her abdominal surgery, the public refuses to believe so.

I’m calling it, #katemiddleton has either passed away & the palace are taking their time announcing it because of Charles’s cancer news OR, she’s left William. This isn’t Kate in the photos! What an earth is going on??? @TMZ #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/R9XL9UFU3P — 🌻Jessie Rae MUA🌻 (@JessiieLynn90) March 4, 2024

10. We got proof that celebrities actually do online dating

But it’s not as accessible to an ordinary person. Someone Shared The Screenshots Of Celebs’ Dating Profiles From ‘Raya’

What in the world is HAPPENING!!!