They say that sometimes the wrong train will take you to the right destination. It seems like this guy who matched with a girl on Bumble who's a web developer is a strong subscriber of the opening line.

Sometimes you get such crucial information about someone by asking ice-breaker questions that you can't help but think of extracting benefits. You know, it's not easy to find a decent web developer.  

This time, an ice-breaker question turned into a deal-breaker. Funnily enough, this Twitter user had an idea of what was coming next the moment she said she was a web developer.

I mean, if LinkedIn can find people matches, why can't it be vice-versa? Here's how Twitter has reacted to this:

Who said people sign up on dating apps only to find love, some also find web developers. 