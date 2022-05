They say that sometimes the wrong train will take you to the right destination. It seems like this guy who matched with a girl on Bumble who's a web developer is a strong subscriber of the opening line.

Sometimes you get such crucial information about someone by asking ice-breaker questions that you can't help but think of extracting benefits. You know, it's not easy to find a decent web developer.Β Β

This time, an ice-breaker question turned into a deal-breaker.Β Funnily enough, this Twitter user had an idea of what was coming next the moment she said she was a web developer.

I mean, ifΒ LinkedInΒ can find people matches, why can't it be vice-versa? Here's how Twitter has reacted to this:

πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ not a single place left huh https://t.co/gN1YDJtKir β€” Whysorush (@rushabhshah5516) May 4, 2022

So I can get clients this way? Niiiceeee https://t.co/yN9k0kOTAG β€” πƒπšπ¦π’ πŸ” (@Dakitianthm) May 4, 2022

Well, they always said, "boys only want one thing" 🀣 β€” Abhimanyu Shekhawat (@abshekha) May 4, 2022

I hope you find someone worth building a website for, soon πŸ˜‰ — Harshit Jain ⚑ (@jain_harshit) May 4, 2022

Switching from Bumble Date to Bumble Business in a chat itself. β€” Devdatta Puntambekar (@DevoceanWarrior) May 4, 2022

Lolll ppl should start freelancing on bumble πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ β€” Uzair Ali πŸ‘½ (@uzaxirr) May 4, 2022

Who said people sign up on dating apps only to find love, some also find web developers.Β