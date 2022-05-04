They say that sometimes the wrong train will take you to the right destination. It seems like this guy who matched with a girl on Bumble who's a web developer is a strong subscriber of the opening line.

Sometimes you get such crucial information about someone by asking ice-breaker questions that you can't help but think of extracting benefits. You know, it's not easy to find a decent web developer.

This time, an ice-breaker question turned into a deal-breaker. Funnily enough, this Twitter user had an idea of what was coming next the moment she said she was a web developer.

I mean, if LinkedIn can find people matches, why can't it be vice-versa? Here's how Twitter has reacted to this:

😂😂😂😂 not a single place left huh https://t.co/gN1YDJtKir — Whysorush (@rushabhshah5516) May 4, 2022

So I can get clients this way? Niiiceeee https://t.co/yN9k0kOTAG — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐢 🔅 (@Dakitianthm) May 4, 2022

Well, they always said, "boys only want one thing" 🤣 — Abhimanyu Shekhawat (@abshekha) May 4, 2022

I hope you find someone worth building a website for, soon 😉 — Harshit Jain ⚡ (@jain_harshit) May 4, 2022

Switching from Bumble Date to Bumble Business in a chat itself. — Devdatta Puntambekar (@DevoceanWarrior) May 4, 2022

Lolll ppl should start freelancing on bumble 😂😂 — Uzair Ali 👽 (@uzaxirr) May 4, 2022

Who said people sign up on dating apps only to find love, some also find web developers.