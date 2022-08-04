In today's episode of things that would only happen in an alternate universe, we have a story about resignation that is a lesson for all of us.

So basically, this Twitter user wants the employees to be honest with their bosses. He wants them to be transparent about their new jobs and even discuss the new opportunity with the bosses.

Here have a look at how foolishly he defined it:

Have noticed departing employees tend to sometimes be cagey about their new employer.



Given the current employer will eventually know, it's best to be transparent & build on the trust.



Good employers understand people want to pursue new opportunities & always wish them well. — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) August 3, 2022

According to him, after working in the company for so long, a resignation will help us to build trust. Lol. He thinks the 'good employers' will understand this and wish us luck.

Obviously, like you and me, no one is buying this thought on Twitter. People are rejecting the idea right away by presenting reality to this person.

Indian employers are some of the most vindictive and close minded when it comes to giving employees a trouble free departure. They take the separation almost like a personal insult. Never disclose the destination unless it's for higher studies or a government job. — [email protected] (@vijushah9407gm1) August 3, 2022

I didnt even tell people in the startup circle where everyone knows everyone. dont listen to this guy. https://t.co/PF2KIP0dkS — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) August 3, 2022

Lol, never!



Have heard of instances where employers have had offers rescinded. When ‘eventually’ they will know, you would have started the role. https://t.co/Uzt0iJ1uFa — Hindoo NRI (@KanchenjungaEve) August 4, 2022

Good employers don't have 90 day notice periods either. https://t.co/685881hfgm — the akshay (@theakshay) August 3, 2022

When employers stop making employees sign harsh & restrictive non-compete clauses & 90-day notice periods… employees can start trusting them more. Until then; reject such advice from HR. https://t.co/ah3irlnVJ1 — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) August 4, 2022

Lulz...old silicon valley practice to "poison the wells". never reveal your future employer to your current employer. https://t.co/E99fRv8sQg — Traveling Salesman (@def__init__e) August 4, 2022

An organization I have worked with went ahead and contacted the future employer and asked them to NOT hire a colleague who has resigned. For no reason!



Yes! True story!!



I would suggest that if you are working with an Indian organization, don't disclose. You never know!!! https://t.co/op6KGCgJ2M — Shafiullah Anis (@KungfuPasmanda) August 3, 2022

Why would i trust my employer lol — houseplant (@doesntswallow) August 3, 2022

lol ok you *obviously* haven’t worked in the private sector in India https://t.co/s9UF6nNdo7 — DisgruntledAandolanjeevi #DestroyTheAadhaar (@SanskariStree) August 3, 2022

Hidden reply should be renamed as Highlighten Reply 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nZaOHpXNQc — Based Sanjay (@BasedSanjay_) August 4, 2022

Good employers are rare. Reporting bosses and organization itself makes it very difficult for the employee to quit in peace. Can totally understand. — ? 0 ? ? (@Subhash_ati9) August 3, 2022

Have seen few employers mess with departing employees



In a specific instance the current employer called the future employer and ensured that offer letter was rescinded



Understand your advice comes from a good place but has to be applied contextually — Shashwat (@BhattShashwat) August 3, 2022

Seriously, don't listen to this person. You will land in trouble!

