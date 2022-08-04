In today's episode of things that would only happen in an alternate universe, we have a story about resignation that is a lesson for all of us.

So basically, this Twitter user wants the employees to be honest with their bosses. He wants them to be transparent about their new jobs and even discuss the new opportunity with the bosses.

via GIPHY

Here have a look at how foolishly he defined it: 

According to him, after working in the company for so long, a resignation will help us to build trust. Lol. He thinks the 'good employers' will understand this and wish us luck. 

Obviously, like you and me, no one is buying this thought on Twitter. People are rejecting the idea right away by presenting reality to this person. 

Seriously, don't listen to this person. You will land in trouble!

