Our parents are weirdly attached to their mobile phones, and it’s weirder when we have to tell them to use it less. The tables have turned, or we are in the upside down. If we closely notice, our parents use WhatsApp to share everything – even if that means bullying their children. They literally post life updates on statuses, so a masi-ki-nanad-ke-pati across town knows when our dads want to disown us.

It’s funny, sure, but it’s also melodramatic. Like these desi parents who post like “no one’s watching”.

1. Here’s a mother telling the entire world that her daughter pissed her off.

* Had a fight with Mom*



Mom after few mins on WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/00N7a6jeC1 — Jyotsana (@diimplegirll) May 31, 2023

2. Seriously, who said dads don’t express? THIS is a lot of expression.

got a saree for mom from ajio's sale and forgot to order anything for dad. Now this is his whatsapp status today 😭 pic.twitter.com/BWSxGt7XRh — Akanksha Thakur (@Nyctophilic___) June 1, 2023

3. This one made me go, “Wah, Wah!”

4. Some dads are actually out there talking about mental health. Sweet.

Dad's whatsapp status luv dis man sm pic.twitter.com/acTi8jnruT — kanishk (@kannotdothis) June 15, 2020

5. Do we need to start keeping an eye on our parents now?

not my dad updating his WhatsApp status with my bottles 😂 pic.twitter.com/IIGfslGvh1 — NV (@nvtwxxts) October 23, 2022

6. I don’t know what to feel about this status. This is scary and funny at the same time. Who’s watching HIM? I am hooked.

??? why's my dad's Whatsapp status set to that 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5eAh3aiEq6 — ; (@JanletAlFalooda) July 19, 2021

7. NO! He did not…

Dad's whatsapp status on their wedding anniversary!

Be like: pic.twitter.com/v07Fn5PoCH — Mehwish (@MyWishIsUs) June 2, 2023

8. Now the world knows his secret to silky-smooth hair.

Dad uploaded his order to the chemist as his WhatsApp status pic.twitter.com/X9e8o7QNSC — Jata Mangeshkar (@JataMangeshkar) May 29, 2021

9. This is Baghban all over again.

Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and i forgot. This is his whatsapp status now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vC3tbVFiCx — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) May 17, 2023

10. It’s a scary world out there – with parents posting embarrassing pictures of us, whenever they want.

Travelling is Fun…🥳🥳🥳



Until Your Mom Uploads Such WhatsApp Status! (View Full Image)



🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/9dREBULBQf — Mayank Sachde 🇮🇳 (@MemeByMak) January 26, 2023

For them, WhatsApp is like this space for passive-aggressive venting.