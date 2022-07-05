You might be God's favourite child but not of your parents. This is exactly how you feel when you chat with your parents over text. The one-word replies, drained of love and emotions, will make you question whether they're lamenting their choice of birthing you.

To rub some salt on your wound, we have scoured the Internet and found some savage desi parents' texts. So enjoy while screaming SAME!

1. Apply cold water ASAP because the burns that desi dads induce definitely leave a mark.

Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead 😃 pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022

2. What you see is that mere OK. What I see is a minimalistic way of acknowledging the love that's showered on him.

3. Boy, he wanted to document the time at which you walked in so that he can use this against you the next time. These tricks get creative with each passing day!

my personal favorite moment pic.twitter.com/noxFPMj5r8 — 2D (@cuIIture) July 18, 2020

4. So, your mom deciphered your gibberish when you were a toddler and you can't even decode her OK? Ok.

5. K? K.

He keeps sending me potassium pic.twitter.com/7DE9azUMS7 — aestaethicc⁷ (@mochimellows) July 18, 2020

6. Same question with a different purpose every day. You'll never know.

My dad literally asks me the same question everyday lmfao pic.twitter.com/PNjM4K4KWR — 🌸🍡🐛🦋🐞🐝🐙🌷 (@Bloss0mglitter) July 17, 2020

7. Their tendency of using emojis is just... risky.

8. Sometimes the responses reduce to a word and the other times to an...alphabet.

9. Topped your class? 👍 Made it to Forbes? 👍 Guess, some things never change.

Drop some 👍 in the chat pic.twitter.com/O537xv9DJ0 — Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 27, 2022

10. They'll either reply in a word or send a full-blown email-esque message. There's no in-between.

Why does my father text me like he's writing an email to the manager? pic.twitter.com/ZXHHZv5fhY — Away, foul fiend! (@twentytwoby7) June 24, 2021

11. To folks who don't get tired of asking 'what's up?', here's your answer.

12. The investigation is real.

I sent some grocery items on amazon pantry to my home. Little did I think this would be my father's response 😅 pic.twitter.com/EJHCNeTeLs — Auro (@weekendbiker) June 24, 2021

13. She had no idea that it was yet another parental hack.

14. This conversation has so many layers.

15. Then what did you expect? Fireworks or something?

16. She's finding a rishta, RUN.

17. Parents and forwarded messages: An untold love story.

18. Bank folks put in more effort than desi dads.

TBH, the tiny tokens of love packaged in a mere '👍' are cute.