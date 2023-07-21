After an arduous wait, Barbie finally released in theatres today. Much before its release, the film captured everyone’s interest with its stellar cast, the insane marketing tactics, and of course, its clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. And everyone who played with Barbie dolls or was obsessed with them as kids lined up to watch the film on the first day.

For a lot of us desi kids, Barbie was a luxury. First, it was expensive. And second, you had cheap knockoffs of the doll available locally and parents would get us that. But that wasn’t it, we wanted the real deal. Getting the OG Barbie was a huge thing. In line with Barbie’s release, we found a tweet that asked desi people to share their Barbie doll stories. The tweet, by a user who goes by the name begum sahib, read, “What was your Barbie origin story? Mine was begging my khala in the US to bring me Barbies and a dollhouse even though I did NOT like playing with dolls but the sheer FOMO of missing out was enough.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

What was your barbie origin story? Mine was begging my khala in the US to bring me barbies and a dollhouse even though I did NOT like playing with dolls but the sheer fomo of missing out was enough. — begum sahib (@shitpostingat30) July 18, 2023

The tweet has fetched over 153.2K views and desi people spammed the replies and quote tweets with their Barbie stories. Some people wrote how they got dresses made for their Barbies, others wrote how they got their dolls married. While some shared how they got their Barbie much later in life. Their replies will take you down the memory lane.

Here’s what people had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

I had a Barbie while growing up and I was fascinated with my brother's GI Joe Jeep. Since Barbie's legs wouldn't bend and she wouldn't fit in the vehicle, I'd make her sit on the hood to operate the gun mounted on top.🙄 — Roohi (@KohliRoohi) July 19, 2023

my sisters and I married our barbie off to our neighbours’ ken. we did a proper wedding and rukhsati, our neighbourhood girl gang dressed up fancy and our moms even made shaadi ka khana for us. the barbie still lives with them mA sada suhagan rahe https://t.co/jkbnMAF81V — • (@pillowsophical) July 19, 2023

one thing about me is that i always took th3 heads off the dolls for some reason https://t.co/hiFN4vxKMU — sad lyric bot 🤍 (@m3y7_) July 19, 2023

Used to act like my dolls were my little sisters. We took a vacation in 2004 and I used to make pretend phone calls with them asking about their well-being. I have a distinct memory of the 2005 earthquake when I was eating breakfast pretending my dolls were eating with me. https://t.co/Tw9Rx09pmz — Firework (@Foureyedreview) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

my sister’s nanny and i used to stitch clothes for my barbie in my toy sewing machine like wholeass ghagra cholis. i also used to break my dolls alot and she’d reattach them. i experienced my first heartbreak when she left https://t.co/fCq46VgYVE — javeriameen (@javeriameen) July 19, 2023

I made my mom stitch desi clothes for my barbie and used to do her hair and makeup everything in a desi way. One fine day when i got upset I broke its legs and hands and gave her a funeral😭mama bought me one again and I treasured it with my life https://t.co/7lSkEDHUOn — Anvi (@emailsicxntsend) July 20, 2023

I used to beg my mom to find me a ken doll because i had to marry my barbie dolls off to someone. My sister and i would call our ken dolls “Doll bhai” my poor mom had to ask around in shops if they had doll bhai😭😭 anyways we did eventually find some lekin https://t.co/9Sa74aZp6m — 🍓 (@thatf9babe) July 19, 2023

I was obsessed with barbie makeover games online. My mom wouldn't let me play because of the "inappropriate outfits" but I still managed when she was away lmfaooo https://t.co/qubLjQjkG0 — couscous🧣 (@szahahara) July 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Our tailor had special instructions from my mom to use all leftover kapra from her clothes to make shalwar kameez & skirts for our barbie



2. My sister tried to drown our barbie after suspecting she's alive



3. We made an entire cardboard house & furniture for her https://t.co/HU7eYhQQWR — World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) July 19, 2023

Appa went to the US in 4th grade. Missed my birthday. I was sobbing the whole day. Bought 4 barbies back, i could only keep one but i could choose one friend to give one of the barbies to and the other two would go to cousins.

Barbie diplomacy was exercised https://t.co/dBx5EbNyJa — cuntyರವ (@asura_bi) July 20, 2023

i had an older sister so naturally my entire childhood was spent playing with barbies and fighting for ken’s inclusion into the posse and watching life in the dreamhouse and all the barbie movies multiple times https://t.co/5ilg7LnNXG — saleh? (@masalehdar) July 19, 2023

i don’t remember playing with barbies but i watched every single barbie movie as soon as it came out. swan lake? rapunzel? fairytopia? nobody did escapist movies better than her, i wanted to LIVE in those worlds https://t.co/W2fgbqIJ6c — . (@simplyduckling) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

my barbie origin story is still having this on my cupboard as a 23-year-old adult 🫠 https://t.co/tQnHoCJcRe pic.twitter.com/DEfokfYWlk — I. (@shadeedbezaar) July 19, 2023

Tell us what is your Barbie doll story.

Also Read- The ‘Barbie’ Movie Posters Are Out But Twitter Wants These Bollywood Actors As Barbie And Ken