When you think of Gordon Ramsay, things like his temper and harsh reviews that could make you cry- pop into your heads. But does this mean, desis will spare him if he messes up with their food? Hell no!

Gordon prepared butter chicken in his kitchen and shared a video on his social media and people had a lot of questions about it. From asking taste kaha hai? to make it more spicy, crispy, and flavourful, the video is viral with a lot of desi opinions.

Desis think it’s anything but butter chicken and have made a lot of fair points ahead:

Why do you need to put 6 kilo cilantro over it???? Mtlb go easy on cilantro sprinkle. Ajeeeeeeb. Kch zaiqa nahe ata but daali jao bhae har cheez par. https://t.co/N5dCQu2A36 — Nefertiti (@babieyoda4) February 18, 2023

One of the most baffling things westerners do to south asian cuisine is painstakingly recreate recipes like butter chicken curry and then… serve it on *the side* of rice. Why are you keeping it separate. It's supposed to be on top of the rice. Go to any Desi restaurant. https://t.co/2HozsG65nK — Zelkhayyaam (@KhayyaamButt) February 17, 2023

I prefered to make it based on the recipe I came across on YT from some native Indian woman. And the result was so good 😋 https://t.co/mA84l4b2PS — just Dee (@earthling_mom) February 17, 2023

Jo cheez ati nai usmain hath kiun daalna hai https://t.co/HobRnZbW3D — Soha (@SoA241) February 17, 2023

Ah. Now I want butter chicken for dinner 😋

Times like this I really wish I'm still living in the city 😮‍💨 https://t.co/2RfDFBiG21 — nunu (@nunu_suya) February 17, 2023

Taste of Scotland rather! https://t.co/IzkCL6y0AC — Faisal Yaqoob (@Faisal_Yaqoob_) February 17, 2023

ITS FUCKING OVERCOOKED, RAMSAY https://t.co/i5bbhUSeyj — Khadiجah (@superkhadijaman) February 17, 2023

Hahah khade masale kaha hai Ramsay?

