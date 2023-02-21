When you think of Gordon Ramsay, things like his temper and harsh reviews that could make you cry- pop into your heads. But does this mean, desis will spare him if he messes up with their food? Hell no!

Gordon prepared butter chicken in his kitchen and shared a video on his social media and people had a lot of questions about it. From asking taste kaha hai? to make it more spicy, crispy, and flavourful, the video is viral with a lot of desi opinions.

Desis think it’s anything but butter chicken and have made a lot of fair points ahead:

Hahah khade masale kaha hai Ramsay?

