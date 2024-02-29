One thing every desi kid is familiar with is that our families are some of the most dramatic and chaotic bunch of people. And you really only find this out when you grow up. It’s when you gain some sense in your teenage years when you start to see the reality of things. That’s also exactly when you get all the family goss! The gossip just hits different when you start talking to the adults of your family or being part of discussions like an ‘insider’ y’know? Well, this Twitter conversation we’ve stumbled across seems to be on the same page. The discourse was started by @Vickcantmiss, and boy did people have funny responses to it.