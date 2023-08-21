Most of us can agree that the morning routines that are shared by some podcast hosts, and tech experts/enthusiasts are often impractical, unsustainable and even kind of bizarre. There’s nothing wrong with being driven and ambitious, but a lot of men who discuss their routines fail to recognise that they have a level of privilege that allows them to create such an impeccable schedule.

And this Twitter thread by @Full_Meals is an epic response to the podcast bros and tech bros who share their morning routines with an annoying sense of braggadocio.

Once i learn that I have 30 more minutes, I go back to sleep.



At 5:30 when my alarm rings, i hit my phone with the vengeance of a 1000 women whose lives have been ruined by patriarchy



Much like patriarchy the alarm continues to ring relentlessly till I curse and get up at 5:45 — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) August 19, 2023

I close my eyes and stumble into the bathroom and brush my teeth with paste or shaving cream or hemorrhoid cream or something.



Then I stumble into the kitchen and before 6 am, I always try and pick my first fight with the husband who gets up at 5 am to fix kids' lunch bfast box — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) August 19, 2023

Then from 6:30-6:45 everyone is generally screaming at everyone else. Me at kids to drink milk, kids at me because the milk has malai/aadai, husband at the kids because he can't find their HW or library book, kids at husband saying they already kept it in their bags — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) August 19, 2023

I go back home and clean what looks like a warzone with clothes, books, toys, socks, pencils, combs, strewn around, finish making lunch, put the laundry, answer work emails, fix myself tea, get the paper and drink my tea and read the paper from 7:45-8. — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) August 19, 2023

As you can see, @Full_Meals has concluded the thread with beautiful sarcasm, one that’ll probably make you squirt your beverage out of your nostrils, out of sheer joy.

After that I have no idea what happens but before i can blink once, it's 3 pm and the kids are back from school and the screaming starts , silently now since the husband and i are on work calls



I hope this inspires all of you to get up early in the morning and chase your dreams. — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) August 19, 2023

Clearly everyone here can relate hard, both to the pointlessness of morning routines mentioned by many people who appear on podcasts, and/or by tech bros, and to the reality of what morning routines are actually like.