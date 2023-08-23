Most people who grew up in the 90s have used a Nokia phone at least once. Especially, a feature phone. I low-key really liked them because they were pretty much indestructible. You could drop them a million times, but they’d never give out. And the designs were also pretty great; Which is why this tweet by @memorable_90s is so, so nostalgic.
People are reminiscing on the first Nokia phone they had, or the ones that were the most iconic. Here’s what they’ve said:
I remember wanting the Nokia 2300 badly, but alas, my parents were strictly against the idea of me having a cell phone in the first place. Pure nostalgia!
