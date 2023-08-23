Most people who grew up in the 90s have used a Nokia phone at least once. Especially, a feature phone. I low-key really liked them because they were pretty much indestructible. You could drop them a million times, but they’d never give out. And the designs were also pretty great; Which is why this tweet by @memorable_90s is so, so nostalgic.

Everyone has their share of Nokia phone memories, what was your first mobile phone..#90skid pic.twitter.com/Kn4LQfyLQR — 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 20, 2023

People are reminiscing on the first Nokia phone they had, or the ones that were the most iconic. Here’s what they’ve said:

Oh wow! Have used 4 out of these! One look at this post and nostalgia has hit hard 😬 #90skid #nokia https://t.co/hcD5yNQT6s — Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) August 20, 2023

Last butterfly one was gifted by my parents in 2006. https://t.co/PWblsk6QwH — Sneh N 🇮🇳 (@Snehtweets) August 20, 2023

Nokia 1108 is emotion…It was first phone of our house — ＰＲＩＣＥ ＴＲＡＤＥＲ (@price_trader_) August 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I still have Nokia 2300 😍 pic.twitter.com/pMomS7khmP — Avinash (@Avi_Kalshetty) August 20, 2023

3310 ❤ — 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 20, 2023

My most loved mobile. First mobile. Bought in 2006. pic.twitter.com/xMCU9W4RB0 — CA Hiten Chheda (@ca_hiten) August 20, 2023

Nokia N91 , had a great design and good sound quality , plus had 4 GB internal memory storage in 2008 🙂 — Gaurav Agnihotri (@Gaurav81184) August 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Slide phone, Was around 20k at that time — 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 21, 2023

Father had no.2, sister had no. 8 & mother had no.9



I have played snake in all of them 😂 — Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) August 21, 2023

Nokia 8210 in 1999. pic.twitter.com/agXXzGOQtW — Hasanain Shikari (@hasanainshikari) August 21, 2023

Mera first phone. Nokia 6085 pic.twitter.com/lVKIwpZVjV — Ravi Bhardwaj (@ravibhardwaj10) August 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

6610 without camera was more popular.. — 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 20, 2023

You can literally use them as a weapon.



😂😂 — Volatilty (@TalatiTapan) August 20, 2023

Nokia 3310!

Hostel room mein chhupa ke rakha tha….Warden ne dekh lia aur le gyi …aaj tak nhi mila 🥹 — Anamika | अनामिका (@Anamika_Anaa) August 20, 2023

Nokia 1108…sturdy and unbreakable! — Balasubramaniam M (@mbala68) August 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

1108 , ghar ka pehle and mera nokia 6600 personal — SHRIDHAR BHATTAR (@shridharbhattar) August 20, 2023

Nokia 7610 with mirror at the back. pic.twitter.com/0PHQc6cJX3 — Niraj 🔰 (@niraj2404gmail) August 20, 2023

You missed this one ✌ pic.twitter.com/hVliX1iJHs — Suresh Suthar (@cover_drive18) August 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I still have the Nokia 6630, bottom left. It still works. I bought it with my first salary in 2005 and boy used it without any issues till 2012 when I shifted to smart phone. What a phone this was. — Abhishek Jha (@abhi_shek346) August 21, 2023

Nokia 6600

One of the best phones ever pic.twitter.com/FYOw4WbpgB — Dil❤Se (@India_Waale12) August 21, 2023

I remember wanting the Nokia 2300 badly, but alas, my parents were strictly against the idea of me having a cell phone in the first place. Pure nostalgia!