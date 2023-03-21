Three years ago, over 100 countries in the world went into lockdown mode to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Who can forget those times? Right? In India, all of us were initially locked up at our homes for 21 days, naturally, our lives underwent major changes after that period. While many people lost their loved ones, some of them got closer to their families. Some people got promoted in their jobs, others ended up getting laid off. Some learned household chores, some got married – the 3 years of lockdown brought a lot of changes.

As we mark the 3 years of lockdown soon (March 24 in India), let’s take a look back at the changes that took place in our lives since 2020.

A Twitter user, @evolutionofjay, asked netizens to recall the three things that happened to them since the lockdown. Here’s the tweet:

Lockdown started 3 years ago today. What are 3 things that have happened to you since then? — 🫶🏾 (@evolutionofjay) March 14, 2023

Twitterati shared the changes in their lives after the lockdown:

While many netizens experienced positive transformations and managed to achieve their goals, a few of them faced and overcame major struggles in their lives.

– got out of a toxic relationship

– got into my dream grad school https://t.co/SkAiLM0560 — Harshit Joshi (@duskybomb) March 21, 2023

i graduated, got a job, started therapy https://t.co/NnNMx46CEE — cee (@builtempires) March 21, 2023

– Got out of a suffocating r'ship with a control freak

– Mental health ⬆️📈

– Developed a carefree & DGAF attitude towards 'most' things in life. https://t.co/WEolkgvkUO — AR (@ar3661) March 21, 2023

1. My relationship of almost 4 years is now legal on both sides

2. Moved to the department I’ve always dreamed of working in

3. Started pursuing my master’s degree (and now am halfway done with it)



Now that I put it this way, lots of good things have happened to me, no? 🥺 https://t.co/9JqhPjgeV6 — Ali ✨ (@cultofali) March 21, 2023

– resigned from my beloved first job

– finally got my second condo (taft) which is currently being leased na

– bought a third one na which ill sell by next year https://t.co/NBDx7QuAQz — AJ Piquero (@piqueroberos) March 21, 2023

– got transferred to another country thanks to my job

– finally able to treat myself to anything i want https://t.co/uZbjCTXlhX — ㆍ (@a_l_e_c___) March 21, 2023

– Fell in love with dance (Lockdown is the time I started creating dance videos)



– Fell in love with a person & trying to come out of it (so NOT me!!!)



– Academic & professional compromises as we had online classes) https://t.co/5WVgc0S0cT — Monalisa with good eyebrows (@girikanye16) March 21, 2023

– got an internship

– got a first job

– met shu and her family and my mom became friends with her mom https://t.co/nRvuqp86Ze — SHUNUHA SZN 🐚 (@rkgkjk) March 21, 2023

Got to join singing shows on TV 🎤

Got addicted to cycling 🚴

Got closer to my Fam 🫶🏻 https://t.co/QljplbMKeb — Kenan Quitco 😎🏐🎶🤟🏻 (@keeeeeeenan) March 21, 2023

1. Shut down the family business.

2. Stopped recording my podcast.

3. Dad died. https://t.co/mCdxWn6CR3 — Zeph (@zephwilder) March 21, 2023

2. Got certified as an open water diver

3. Jumped work 2 times over the pandemic before finding my current home. 🙂 https://t.co/1ybH4eHnP9 — Vit C (@VitaminCee25_) March 21, 2023

My brother was born

I lost my sweet little bird and companion of 6 years

And I got accepted into college :"^) https://t.co/t0Lwr9Hxrq — ♠ Cain ⚓ (@GunShowTicket) March 21, 2023

lost my job

lost my other job

got covid https://t.co/tEkxdJqMNv — All Cunty on the Lace Front (@volatilerounds) March 21, 2023

1. Broke up with my bf of almost two years 😕



2. Graduated from college with flying and rainbow colors ✨



3. Got my first job and now I’m a corporate slave 😎 https://t.co/F2GiEp0ZCL — Cyan 🫐 (@cyanblooded) March 21, 2023

Immense pain & mental agony, went from a believer to an agnostic to belie-nostic (don't ask me what that is) & my outlook towards life & material wealth changed forever. https://t.co/7CG3KYjQg3 — Abel Morales (@AbelMor200) March 21, 2023

2. Kids got Covid and recovered.😃

3.Husband never got Covid and no need to recover. 😃 https://t.co/1U2ZqV9XjN — Radhika /ರಾಧಿಕ (@radsgops01) March 21, 2023

qualified as a CA, had my longest relationship yet (ended now), shifted to mumbai paying my own bills https://t.co/jYJoAGO3TV — amuboi🌻🔴 (@_TheRealBaldy) March 21, 2023

The three most important things:



-> Better communication and understanding with my parents



-> Might have found my passion



-> Stepped out of my comfort zone by starting a YT channel and creating a podcast. https://t.co/yEBlIPS77N — Utkarsh Bhardwaj (@_ubhardwaj_) March 21, 2023

Survived🙂

Made a best friend with self❤️

Made kitchen an experimental lab🤭 https://t.co/NkcgecdFdC — Kirthana Sri (@kirthanalaya_m) March 21, 2023

Grief

Stress

Survival



Plenty of other things happened to me since then but let’s normalize the every day struggle to stay alive. https://t.co/9HA6OH9L8i — Trish (@thtrisha16) March 21, 2023

2. Lost everything and got depressed for a year

3. Building back brick by brick https://t.co/Z0gGORHCor — Gatwiri🫒 (@gatwiri_c) March 20, 2023

1. Career Fucked

2. Learnt who will stand by you when you are at lowest.

3. Laziness peaked in https://t.co/E5TsFlnJnT — Yashraj (@Yashrbh) March 21, 2023

Secretly sang at radio station with an alt name ‘Shruthi’ because dad didn’t approve singing.



Fell in love with an anonymous fan named ‘Y.G. Rao’. Turned out he was an arch enemy from my neighbourhood.



Anyway, ended up marrying him.

Bonus, he has a cute dog. https://t.co/zOGwp5meZC — Anubha (@artbyahbuna) March 20, 2023

It was not all too serious though, some people managed to find the humour in it all.

I learned ki kamana itna bhi jaruri nahi, retire ho jaao. https://t.co/qrynKeqRea — जस्टिस श्री सनिचर (@Ruchhan) March 21, 2023

Pretended to be pregnant and travelled halfway across the globe to my husband's hometown to find his killer. Almost got pushed onto a Metro rail track by an insurance agent. Got into a gunfight on the last day of Durga Puja. https://t.co/KEVYFGxYKw — sanjeevani booty squats (@chippdnailss) March 20, 2023

Got dumped by my fiance day before our wedding

Travalled alone to Paris and Amsterdam on our honeymoon

Got drunk, shared hostel room with three cute boys, kissed a hot chef, dumped my fiance who wanted us to be back together. https://t.co/apzerlh4It — Adiba (@Adiba__8) March 20, 2023

– Saved 50 lakhs by getting married in lockdown. https://t.co/v0RnwbZNLd — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) March 20, 2023

2. Ate it.

3. Gained weight. https://t.co/TRi3KT3wHH — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 19, 2023

I learned to bake a cake, grew closer to my parents, and came out of toxicity since the lockdown. What are the changes in your life since 2020?