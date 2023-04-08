As ‘Peak Bengaluru‘ moments keep occurring every now and then, today, we have some ‘bored’ kids from Indiranagar who are capitalising on their boredom through a small business opportunity they saw in setting up a handmade lemonade stall.

A now-viral tweet shared by Twitter user Aayushi Kuchroo ( @KuchrooAayushi) shows a group of children sitting outside a residential society with their study tables transformed into a makeshift stall.

ADVERTISEMENT The highlight of my day was coming across these dumdums on the streets of Indiranagar who were selling lemon water because they were broke and bored. Best way and age to learn the art of selling. Love it. @peakbengaluru @NammaBengaluroo pic.twitter.com/Rs1swiFaOh — Aayushi Kuchroo (@KuchrooAayushi) March 31, 2023

Their hand-written menu notes lemonades in different flavours, including, ‘White Sugar Lemonade’, ‘Brown Sugar Lemonade’, ‘Plain Lemonade’, and ‘Salted Lemonade’, now-costing ₹10 each. They’re offering ₹5 discount on every purchase and a ₹5 charge on requesting ice. They also have a small box to collect and store money.

The viral tweet is generating a lot of buzz on the Internet. Twitter is divided.

There are people who’re noting their privilege and how it has a role to play in the acknowledgement they’re receiving. If the same venture were to be set up by underprivileged children for actually making a living, they might have been ignored or not allowed in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT Imagine how these housing societies would react if the same lemonade stalls were set up by those actually looking for a living. https://t.co/VxEwa9kPxs — Abilash Kumar Muthuraman (@muthuabhi) April 3, 2023

Kinda cute that people actually come to drink from these kids but if the same lemonade is sold by economically downtrodden kids who aren't groomed, they get shooed away. https://t.co/zmjjfk6guj — Mallepoovu (@cinemapilla) April 3, 2023

It’s cute and entrepreneurial when rich kids do it, the same folks will call cops if the poor were to do it. We’d go with our polished English to ask urchins about going to school. We are hypocrites! https://t.co/6QWfgczPxp — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) April 3, 2023

Rich kids of Indiranagar selling lemonade on footpath coz they are bored – Cute. Enterprising



Poor people trying to eke out a living by selling stuff on the footpath – BBMP seizes their stuff, penalizes them or demands hafta https://t.co/11ETtrGWN3 — . (@AJayAWhy) April 1, 2023

Another “struggling” case — Bhatty (@BharathVishal4x) April 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This wouldn’t even be a tweet if this was actual homeless kids/people selling nimbu paani to earn a living. But sure hype up privileged kids wearing expensive clothes selling lemonade in front of their own bungalow because they are ‘bored’ https://t.co/Pk5k714zrn — Dahi Idli (@Lurkerink) April 3, 2023

Many others are lauding their unique experiment and calling them budding entrepreneurs.

Never late to start up something. Shout out to these kids. https://t.co/XomApJLNl6 — सांगलीचा झगा मगा श्री (@kahihi_ha_shri) April 3, 2023

Love the 15 cut 10 offer on the lemonade prices😂💯What a nice experiment for them! — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) April 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i hope to be this entrepreneurial https://t.co/TMfBd9Tbbt — arushk.eth (@arushkurundodi) April 2, 2023

Love how everything is at a discount — sos (@Rohittssh) April 1, 2023

Fantastic! The age on entrepreneurship! 👏👏



I love how they have even given a discount and UXed in a strike on the MRP and shown the new rate. Fantastic thinking at such a young age. https://t.co/KbtxIaM5rF — sushant (@sushantjaipuria) April 1, 2023

Good to see them coming out of their home rather being sticked to their gadgets. https://t.co/4ouA53V4zt — Harshit Sharma (@_harshitt) April 1, 2023

What do you think of this?