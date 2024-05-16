You can’t go shopping for vegetables with your mom without ensuring there’s free dhaniya and hari mirchi. I mean, they’re just a part of the deal. Once, my mom sent me back to the nearby vegetable vendor alone when I brought tomatoes and onions without the free stuff. You can’t do that.

And that’s a practise which is still followed. But when it comes to online substitutes, we let go of such simple acts just for the sake of convenience. Most times, we don’t even notice. But when Ankit Sawant’s mother was shocked about having to pay for coriander leaves, he tweeted about it.

Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit.@albinder – mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies. — Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) May 15, 2024

And it’s a fair ask, isn’t it? People on X were quick to second to it. Why let online platforms escape from giving us the free stuff when most people won’t blink an eye before asking their local vendors for the same!

Me bhi kal free me dhaniya le aayi gaaiz🫣🦥 https://t.co/O9x3byqaiE — Vaidyaa🦂 (@mikky_wow) May 16, 2024

Your mom is a marketing wiz, sire! — Himanshu is building Openvy.com (@SparklinGuy) May 15, 2024

Free dhaniya and mirchi was the age old loyalty program.



Cashback spoiled it. https://t.co/ecOIKPci6n — Crazynaval (@Crazynaval) May 15, 2024

😂 free dhaniya & mirchi should be a part of every order, not just veggies. — abhishekgupta.eth (@abhishekmgupta) May 15, 2024

Team Blinkit was quick to notice. After all, free dhaniya with veggies is a deep-rooted customer behaviour. CEO Albinder Dhindsa promised to incorporate the feature.

And, in no time, Dhindsa tweeted to inform the feature was live on purchasing a certain amount of vegetables.

It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom 💛



We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks. https://t.co/jYm2hGm67a pic.twitter.com/5uiyCmSER6 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 15, 2024

And what a move! This whole affair has now become a case study on when brands use social media right. Literally, everyone has welcomed this feature.

This dhaniya update is worth a billion dollar in market cap.



5% higher closing tomorrow. — Naman Sarawagi (@NamanSr) May 15, 2024

This is Epic Level of customer centricity and connect. i wonder if there any airline in the world which has this level of customer-centricity and acumen.



Kudos @albinder 👏 https://t.co/rF2nVuD6lS — puneet (@puneet) May 16, 2024

The execution speed. Fuck me.



Didn't know the "anything delivered in 10 min" extended to features on production too. 😁 https://t.co/hrhRQGCFEm — Gokul ⚡️ (@gokulns) May 15, 2024

This is fucking insane.



Started using Blinkit 2 weeks ago. Will be using it a whole lot more. https://t.co/UmDMvSerOe — Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) May 15, 2024

Beautiful translation of a deep rooted Indian behavior into a marketing tactic! I’m all for this https://t.co/bBUGXx8gfZ — Aditi Chopra | Web3 Community 🛠️ (@aditichoprax) May 16, 2024

Next up, free mirchi please!