Let’s just face it, on some days, one just wants some reassurance. It’s hope but with more validation than hope can get you. Keeping in-sync with that, there’s a new TikTok theory that makes people feel better about small mistakes and frustrations. This one is called the ‘burnt toast theory’.

The explanation is simple – you cannot feel bad about a failure because it’s probably for the good. For instance, literally, this theory translates to making toast for yourself in the morning. You have too many chores to worry about, so you end up burning your toast. Now, you re-make it, and that takes some extra time. This means that you’re late for work. The theory suggests that in being late, you avoided something not good that could have happened.

It basically means that you should not look at minor inconveniences as inconveniences, but focus on the bigger picture. Maybe something like being ghosted by a date, only to find a better partner on the same day. A meet-cute, if you will. This sounds like a story out of a rom-com, but the intent of rom-coms is to make you look at the brighter side. The idea is to embrace the burnt toast.

What we mean is, it’s not always bad to look at the glass-half-full. Some days, you need just THAT.