Time and again, some Brit journalist passes an overwhelmingly obnoxious statement in complete ignorance of their not-so-great history, still thinking they are the centre of the world, and we get shocked at the audacity. This time, it is Patrick Christy, a presenter at GB News, a British news television channel.

GB News Twitter

As the world is congratulating ISRO for pulling off a successful soft landing near the Moon’s south pole region as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and India for becoming the first nation ever to do so, Christy is out there asking our country to return their £2.3 billion pounds (almost ₹24,000 crores).

Take a look at the clip shared by the channel on their official social media handle:

‘India, give us back our £2.3 BILLION!’@PatrickChristys congratulates India on their successful moon mission, but says ‘as a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket at the dark side of the moon, you shouldn’t be coming to us with your hand out for foreign aid!’ pic.twitter.com/fNMLY5RCok — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 23, 2023

“I would like to congratulate India for landing on the dark side of the Moon. I would also like to now invite India to return the £2.3 billion pounds of foreign aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021. We are also set to give them £57 million pounds next year but I think the British taxpayer should keep hold of that, don’t you?” he said as he went on to ramble about how they should stop giving foreign aid to countries with space programs or any country for that matter, deeming it as a foreign aid wastage.

“If you can afford to fire a rocket to the dark side of the moon, you shouldn’t be coming to us with your hand out“, he said as he went on to make comments about our economy.

It was not just him, several other Brit journos whined about the said foreign aid to India.

'I don't think we should be giving a penny of your money in foreign aid to a country that has enough resources to land on the moon!'@Nigel_Farage reacts to India landing a craft on the south pole of the moon and asks whether the UK should still be sending them foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/efgZmD5ymR — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 23, 2023

Two pictures to sum up India.



Why do we give aid to countries who land rockets on the moon whilst being home to the biggest slum in the world and have a poverty rate of 16.4%



We may as well have just thrown that money into the bin pic.twitter.com/E6ZHBF5dKW — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) August 24, 2023

Naturally, Indians were quick to call out their misinformed opinion and clarify that much of their ‘foreign aid’ is in fact an investment in India. In 2012, India’s then finance minister, Pranab Mukherjee, famously called Britain’s annual £280 million (₹2,798 crore) aid to India as ‘peanuts’, reported . Many British critics got offended at the time and questioned why Britain was giving aid to a country that funds its own space program. Eventually, in 2015, the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) ceased direct financial aid to the Indian Government.

Earlier this year, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) studied the UK’s aid to India, and revealed that “around £2.3 billion in UK aid went to India between 2016 and 2021, including £441 million in bilateral aid, £129 million in investments via Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Indian enterprises which generate returns, £749 through multilateral channels, and £1 billion in investments through BII.“

In March 2023, a report by quoted a UK Foreign Office spokesperson saying, “Since 2015 the UK has given no financial aid to the government of India. Most of our funding now is focused on business investments which help create new markets and jobs for the UK, as well as India. UK investments are also helping tackle shared challenges such as climate change.”

And while we are talking about this, it’d be a good time to remember how the British essentially stole $45 trillion from India.

Pissed and amused at the audacity, here’s how desis responded:

Sure, just keep the 2.3 billion from

The 45 trillion you looted from us and send balance in easy instalments given the hard economic conditions you are facing. https://t.co/sRN2TgjnsF — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) August 23, 2023

OHHHHHHHHHHH nothing gets my blood boiling like the audacity of these stupid firangs https://t.co/W8ax3ZOAyp — m🪷 (@faustiandoll) August 24, 2023

I knew this was coming, the progress of India hurts the Brits the most. By the way the UK has a rudimentary space tech, and doesn't even have its own navigation, totally an uncle sam stooge. https://t.co/Ym86OzkjTk — Wanderer (@Bhikhshu) August 23, 2023

You owe us 45 trillions. Seriously, you brits should never open your mouths about giving things back 🤣😭 https://t.co/50V809NyWa — Amy 🪄 TH ꪜ (@Aamyungv) August 24, 2023

Little island full of petty people, living off past vainglory. I wouldn't wish such a salty existence and fetid future even on India's adversaries. https://t.co/cAypMlGNtI — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) August 23, 2023

‘United Kingdom, give us back our KOHINOOR’



among the other TRILLION dollars, countless lives and the very FREEDOM you stole from us for 2 CENTURIES. https://t.co/NHWXos4RDj — adya (@d_addy_a) August 23, 2023

I wish they taught real history to Brits in school. You are the reason why there is extreme poverty in India. You broke our backs for 200 years.



I don’t give two shits about your concerns. Knobhead. https://t.co/NeOZRCSp4s — Ashwin (@AshwinR94) August 24, 2023

UK which funded its industrial revolution by looting India seems to be having the toughest time digesting the fact that the nation they once looted & plundered has now- become a bigger economy than them & has reached the moon before them. Cope harder, cry louder. https://t.co/vm2V27PlQT — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) August 24, 2023

‘Staying DELULU is NOT the SOLULU’.

