Ever since the launch of Chandrayaan 3 took place in July, the country prayed for the success of India’s third lunar mission with bated breath. And now after a 40-day journey, the efforts put in by the scientists paid off. “India is on the Moon,” said ISRO chief S Somanath and what a historic win this has been.

Chandrayaan 3 landed on the lunar surface at 6:04 PM IST. The live feed shared by ISRO was watched by over six million people. As soon as the Vikram lander successfully soft-landed on the moon, the ISRO station erupted with cheers and claps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists for their hard work.

ISRO tweeted, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ : Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”

Take a look at the tweet here.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

This landing means a lot for India. With this, India joins the ranks of Russia, the USA, and China and has become the fourth country to have successfully soft-landed on the Moon. Here’s how people are celebrating this monumental success.

Look up in the sky. India is now on the moon.

We are the first country to land on Moon's South Pole.

History has been made.

Kudos to team #Chandrayaan3 .



From here on, the march will be glorious. We have #Gaganyaan lined up. We'll very soon have our permanent Space Station too. https://t.co/P713rAJejC — Utkarsh K. Shahi 🇮🇳 (@ukshahi) August 23, 2023

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas 😀



What a day, what a time to be an Indian, what a blessing!



Thank you, @isro



PM Modi says "We can aspire for the moon & beyond"



Make no mistake, we will go "beyond" 🥹🥹🥹 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing https://t.co/7BJP4GKljF — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 23, 2023

Line which every Indian wanted to hear soo badly…. India is on the moon. https://t.co/Ph09YBIg2U — Shashwat Dwivedi (@Shashwhattt) August 23, 2023

India is on the moon. Thank you ISRO for making whole India proud.@isro @ANI https://t.co/TM0zHM3KDl — Sourav Nayak (@SouravN66011512) August 23, 2023

A Proud moment to India and every indian as we become first country to land on South pole of the moon successfully with #Chandrayaan3

Big congratulations to our great scientists at @isro and everyone who made this possible!

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RUzxO0MdMf pic.twitter.com/5PgsJqqqpx — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) August 23, 2023

Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind. https://t.co/b7UK1hcN5a — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3's landing! A proud and historic moment for all Indians.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/mt2FZRMqfq — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 23, 2023

61 years, From 1962 – what a journey this has been – India’s space programme – the formation of INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research) and this, now.

Great feeling, this is… https://t.co/ByENJMrlsB — Seema Chishti (@seemay) August 23, 2023

Congratulations ISRO, you inspire a million dreamers! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/28Iq6UNHNI — Stats of India (@Stats_of_India) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to India and every scientist at ISRO for a successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 ! pic.twitter.com/q9nPVaePHn — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) August 23, 2023

An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 🚀 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! 👏👏👏



History is Made today!! 👏👏👏



I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!

This clearly… pic.twitter.com/tALCJWM0HU — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2023

Just beautiful 💜#Chandrayaan3 does it! and India is On The Moon !!! Congratulations wonderful #ISRO. These are the last six minutes to touchdown. And oh my god I think so many Indians cried today. Stirring and moving and inspirational pic.twitter.com/Mj2BiSr0VP — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 23, 2023

Wohooo!!!

History Created 🥳

A Billion hearts at joy & serene.

A Historical & Monumental moment as our #Chandrayaan3 lands successfully.



This embarks of our emergence as the next space power & will be a boon to all our ambitious future generations to dream to the skies.



Thank… pic.twitter.com/wnsgQbn6Iw — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 23, 2023

What a proud moment for the country!