Indian National Congress, the political party that garnered headlines for its enormous victory two weeks ago, is now grabbing eyeballs once again. But, this time for a very strange reason.

On May 22, 2023, the leaders of the winning party ‘cleansed’ and ‘purified’ the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature, with gau mutra.

Shantanu, a social media user with the username @shaandelhite, took to his social media account and shared a 30-second video where several party workers were seen, with a priest, performing cleansing rituals.

Reportedly, S Manohar, General Secretary, KPCC, revealed that their intention is to mark the starting of an auspicious occasion of the new and clean government.

“The sprinkling of Gau Mutra was to send a message to the BJP in its own language, as they do politics in the name of Gau Mutra. The BJP has been doing politics in the name of God without any commitment to piety.”

Netizens, on the other hand, were quite disappointed with this act. Check here:

Following BJP worst practices is not something to be proud of. — Bismaya INC of Dis-qualified Democracy (@bismay_inc) May 22, 2023

Sorry I don't support this. — 𝓡𝓮𝓼𝓱𝓶𝓪 (@Chai_Coffee_etc) May 22, 2023

Pooja ok.

But no Gau Mutra. — Shilpi Follower of a Dis’Qualified MP. (@Shilpi17289185) May 22, 2023

Was this necessary?🙄 — Gangohi/गंगोही🇮🇳 (@SmallTownerr) May 22, 2023

This should not have taken place.

Cannot bring religious rituals in public.. — Raymond Albert Fernandes . . (@raalferns) May 22, 2023

I am a Congress supporter. But this is an act of Shame. — MANJANATHA G S (@manjanathags123) May 23, 2023

It wasn't necessary….why do same things which they did….do good governance and look for the development of Karnataka with corruption free…That will set an example n leads to success! — Niceguy_4Nice_W (@Niceguy_4Nice_W) May 22, 2023

Wtf — Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) May 22, 2023

The video has already garnered 420.3K views since it has been uploaded.