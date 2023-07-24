Ever since Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, many features on the popular social media networking site have been changing left, right, and centre. And now Twitter is ready to bid goodbye to its iconic blue bird. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has now announced that Twitter will now be rebranded as X – a move that came as a shocker to many people.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Elon Musk announced that X.com will now redirect to Twitter. He made a series of tweets announcing this major rebranding move. Rumours had been floating on the internet for some time. This time Elon actually made it happen.

Take a look at the tweet here.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The official handle of Twitter on the platform has begun to reflect these changes. The blue bird from the display picture has paved the way for an ‘X’. It has also changed its display name from Twitter to ‘X’.

People have a lot of thoughts regarding this move. Some called this absolutely unnecessary and a foolish move by Elon to change the name of something as iconic as Twitter. Many said that they weren’t surprised because Elon has a certain fascination with the letter X. Others cracked jokes about how the new name is similar to a pornographic website.

Here’s what people had to say.

Very excited for the day my wife finds an $8/month charge to a site called “x .com”. — Garrett Scott 🕳 (@thegarrettscott) July 23, 2023

For those out of the know, Elon's been trying to make 'X' a thing for almost 25 years now. Starting with X .com in 1999, then SpaceX, then Tesla Model X, then naming his son X, then xAI announced this month, and now X Corp. He tried to get PayPal to be named X too. — wells santo (searching for alternatives) (@WellsLucasSanto) July 23, 2023

Not a single person on this platform is gonna call it "X" pic.twitter.com/wUajEr9Z9h — LegoMe_TheOG (@FG_Artist) July 23, 2023

the beloved bird we all know and love is gone 😭 pic.twitter.com/mXM5iHAkSI — Madboy ⁶𓅓 (@takecarehours) July 23, 2023

this is the stupidest fucking thing ever — Flork (@FlorkOfCows) July 23, 2023

I cannot think of a single good reason to throw away branding that has remained iconic for almost two decades in exchange for something that sounds like a porn site https://t.co/Higo4VXeoE — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) July 23, 2023

https://t.co/5aWnpzVpEA sounds like a porn website, you cannot convince me otherwise — Brandon Havard (@b_hvrd) July 24, 2023

It’s gonna be a hard time digesting this change now.