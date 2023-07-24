Ever since Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, many features on the popular social media networking site have been changing left, right, and centre. And now Twitter is ready to bid goodbye to its iconic blue bird. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has now announced that Twitter will now be rebranded as X – a move that came as a shocker to many people.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Elon Musk announced that X.com will now redirect to Twitter. He made a series of tweets announcing this major rebranding move. Rumours had been floating on the internet for some time. This time Elon actually made it happen.
Take a look at the tweet here.
The official handle of Twitter on the platform has begun to reflect these changes. The blue bird from the display picture has paved the way for an ‘X’. It has also changed its display name from Twitter to ‘X’.
People have a lot of thoughts regarding this move. Some called this absolutely unnecessary and a foolish move by Elon to change the name of something as iconic as Twitter. Many said that they weren’t surprised because Elon has a certain fascination with the letter X. Others cracked jokes about how the new name is similar to a pornographic website.
Here’s what people had to say.
It’s gonna be a hard time digesting this change now.