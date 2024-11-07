The much-anticipated US election results are here. Making one of the most historic and (largely considered, unfortunate) comebacks, Donald Trump has been officially elected as the 47th President of The United States of America, defeating the Democratic Party’s contender Kamala Harris. The world has already started reacting to it and so have the markets. Stocks of many companies rallied up high as the election results started becoming obviously inclining towards Republicans. As a result, some of the richest individuals and owners of these companies became even richer!

Billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, and Warren Buffet reported a tremendous increase in their net worth. Just for your reference, Elon Musk gained $26,50,00,00,000 or Rs. 22,35,00,00,00,000 (approx). But, on the contrary, some of them also lost millions. Take a look at how the net worth of some of the billionaires and rich individuals reacted to American elections:

Elon Musk – $26.5 Billion

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Tesla were among the most active supporters online and offline. From his X endorsements to speeches and hefty donations to Trump, the win has certainly rewarded him with a whopping addition of $26.5 billion to his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now the world’s richest man with a net worth of $290 billion.

Jeff Bezos – $7.14 Billion

Amazon founder and the second-wealthiest guy on the planet, Jeff Bezos saw his net worth increase by $7.14 billion. Bezos also praised Trump’s win as “an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory” in his latest X post.

Larry Elison – $9.88 Billion

Larry Elison, the co-founder, current Chief Technology Officer, and Executive Chairman of Oracle Corporation gained $9.88 billion after the American Elections.

Bill Gates – $1.82 Billion

The net worth of Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft witnessed an increase of $1.82 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, the 69-year-old businessman and philanthropist had privately donated $50 million to the Democratic party, as per some sources.

Larry Page – $5.53 Billion

Co-founder of Google, Larry Page also saw his wealth spike by $5.53 billion. He stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.

Warren Buffet – $7.58 Billion

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet’s net worth increased by $7.58 billion. However, he hasn’t publicly endorsed any of the candidates for the White House race.

Mukesh Ambani – $1.30 Billion

India’s very own Mukesh Ambani, who currently ranks 17th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index witnessed an increase of $1.30 billion after the US elections. Ambani is the chairman of the Reliance Industries and the richest man in Asia.

Gautam Adani – $3.62 Billion

Gautam Adani, owner of Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate also benefited from the market rise. His wealth reportedly increased by $3.62 billion, making him 18th richest man, just after Mukesh Ambani

Changpeng Zhao – $12.1 Billion

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao’s fortune saw an increase of $12.1 billion. Zhao was released from US custody later in September this year, after being held in federal custody for failures that allowed cybercriminals and terrorist groups to freely trade on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

On the contrary, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook lost $80.9 million after the results were declared. Along with him, Amancio Ortega and Bernard Arnault, owners of Zara and LVMH reportedly lost $3.99 billion and $2.85 billion. This change in fortune is an example of how American elections have quite an impact on the world, no matter where you are situated.

Note: All the data has been sourced from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and the data updated till the time of publishing.