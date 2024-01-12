At times, my father used to donate to fundraisers and he would always check the attached documents before making a payment. I always used to wonder why he did it because no one would lie about these things, right? Turns out, I was wrong.

In a shocking scam, a woman with multiple identities, has duped several people on the internet with her fake stories. She went to great lengths to lie – which included her own fake death! Read on to know about this mind-boggling story.

Twitter

Cow Momma, a social media account, shared a series of tweets that explained the scam and saved several others from getting scammed. Let’s take a look at the events.

Turns out her real name Sanchayita Bhattacharjee.



She used to hold fundraisers for herself and "friends" and has raised quite a lot of money. But things got weird when some of her real life friends started to expose that her entire SM identity and acitvism was fake. [insta:… pic.twitter.com/t5fOLkXHB5 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

Sanchayita Bhattacharjee, who was also known as Sanchayita R Lenin, claimed to be an orphaned adivasi vegan activist and had stage-4 cancer. On multiple occasions, she raised funds for herself and her ‘friends’. This made her receive sympathy from several people on the internet.

One of her fundraisers: pic.twitter.com/Wp7Fh1Rf8I — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

However, the facade crumbled when her actual friends revealed her false identities, fabricated activism and even her fake death. If the claims are to be believed, her friends understood her scheme when they delved into the authenticity of her proclaimed cancer diagnosis.

Some of the victims: pic.twitter.com/6R6mNKcoP7 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

According to the thread, the discrepancies in her medical documents led to the discovery. She had forged her biopsy results by manipulating her old dengue test report. She altered details such as her name and age. Astonishingly, her reports from Gauhati Medical College were found to be baseless upon investigation.

Her friend, in a detailed video, talked about her gradual realization of her friend’s deceit, including her battle with cancer. She even faked her own death, but she is very much alive and well.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this video a friend of hers explains what happened: [insta: rheealization] pic.twitter.com/AVPy9Pltvi — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

Individuals who had generously donated to her fundraisers were shocked and hurt.

Some of the victims: pic.twitter.com/6R6mNKcoP7 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

Author Rheea Mukherjee and animal rights activist Ankur disclosed how they were deceived by Sanchayita’s claims of cancer that got her immense financial support.

Later, the formerly dead came back to life to explain how she was alive and her lawyer dad, who was also formerly dead, is looking into the matter.

Someone also pointed out that when she checked her name on a mobile payment application, her name appeared as Sanchayita Bhattacharjee – not Ruth, Lenin or Murmu.

ADVERTISEMENT

For future reference when sending money to anyone: pic.twitter.com/DI6IuAVr4U — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

In shocking turn of events, someone mentioned that even though Sanchayita Bhattacharjee was not a sex worker, she encouraged several vulnerable women and queer people to become sex workers.

Putting this out there again because under the pretext of lived experiences someone who was NOT a sex worker encouraged so many vulnerable women and queer people to become sex workers. She would give tips to start. Honestly, I can't wrap my head around such cruel insanity. — Rika 🇵🇸☭ (@leninwadi) January 11, 2024

Even though there has been no formal inspection by the authorities yet, people were shocked by her fake narratives. Take a look:

People like her have demonised the concept of Fundraisers for me & I find it hard to believe any now. Hence, I have taken a conscious decision of not amplifying any fundraiser unless I know the Recipient. I am only sad about the amount of Genuine Fundraisers who will be affected. https://t.co/S8TW6ukk12 — Rizé💃🏳️‍🌈 (@thebadromance21) January 10, 2024

Due to these frauds it's difficult to raise funds for the people who are in need of the funds. It's pathetic to loot people their hard earn money for the treatment. — Wizard (@saurabhonda) January 11, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanchayita, is the most vile and disgusting person I've ever read about. Cancer is no f joke, I know people who have passed away from it. You have to be a pathetic human to fake being a marginalised person suffering from cancer for monetary gains. https://t.co/lzevsaqitg — Prasad Rajguru (@PrasadRajguru1) January 10, 2024

I hope god reserves a special place in hell for people who take advantage of people's generosity leading them never to trust anyone again. https://t.co/UQ5AgWgKbW — Rameet Singh (@RawmeatSingh) January 10, 2024

She does have a good amount of self confidence. She doesn't have accents or facial features which indicates she is an adivasi especially a Santal adivasi. Yet she managed to fool lots of good & helpful people. 🤦🙈 — Rahul Soren🐮 (@rahulsoren) January 10, 2024

People with no conscience at all.. earning money by any means..

this few incidents creates huge doubt amongst thousands before donating for good causes — Ranadev Singha (@franadev) January 11, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

This is awful but not surprising.



There is an utter break down of law and order, and no consequences for such criminal behavior.



Scamming people with Covid donations or cancer may shock decent folks but it’s just another grift for criminals. https://t.co/qxH6KjEDEg — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) January 10, 2024

“She used to hold fundraisers for herself after her death” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/00X8n0qP9T — kuns (@kunsahuja) January 11, 2024

Have seen so many frauds crowd funding on fake claims….. pathetic people. https://t.co/1wFskDaFdP — ✨GOLDEN✨ (@hi_laddoo) January 11, 2024

A strong warning or a lesson to all the people who usually send money to fund raisers . https://t.co/7ndTeAsseo — SaiNani (@ask2anil) January 10, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

This 19yr old scammed lakhs of rupees from people pretending to be a vegan and an animal activist, faked cancer, claimed her dad died, claimed she is an adivasi and faked her death. https://t.co/vmRoFKukQl — Moon Tzu (@cheraputra) January 11, 2024

don't send money to people you don't know who don't provide receipts!!!!!! https://t.co/ShuIQT0ea3 — Nida // RockyBooksCo on insta (@thenidasheriff) January 10, 2024

New documentary content for Netflix https://t.co/m4tRnEqS9D — Parmi Doshi (@parmidoshi) January 10, 2024

It’s unbelievable how someone can go to these lengths to deceive innocent people. This incident would make people think twice before donating their hard-earned money to genuine fundraisers in the future. And that’s simply unfortunate.