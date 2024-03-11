We encounter just too many scams these days. It’s almost as if there’s a sense of paranoia attached to most things, because you never know what (or who) can be trusted. This is even with the names of bigger brands, which somehow makes it scarier. For instance, the recent FedEx scam is something that will leave you wondering about a lot of things.

In a recent case, a man from Gurugram lost 56 lakhs to a scammer. However, this wasn’t a one time thing. In a similar incident, a woman, named Rima, received a call from a supposed customer care executive. The caller stated that a package from Taipei (Taiwan) from Mumbai was stopped by the customs, given the contents in the package.

She was told that the parcel contained passports, credit cards, a laptop and other questionable items. The caller went on to share her Aadhaar number and address, which further made the incident sound true. Later, the executive mentioned that they’d be connecting Rima to the concerned police department. This went on for a while, and she was later asked to transfer ₹98,989 to the financial department’s system ID.

“Please find a quiet space and do not connect with anyone until this is completed. It is for your safety. Otherwise, we will not be able to relieve you.” The officer said.

A number of other people on the internet shared receiving similar calls.

Two weeks ago, there was news of one man from Gurgaon losing 56 Lakhs to a scammer and another, 1.3 Crores. I got the same call today.



A customer care exec from FedEx will call you and say that your Aadhar card is being misused to send packages with drugs to Thailand. — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) March 5, 2024

Same thing happened to me today , got a call from this number.



1. Got a call from so called FedEx customer care, it said your parcel has returned.

2. Pressed 1 & it connected to a male voice.

3. He said customs has flagged this parcel which has your name & adhar linked. https://t.co/1deqpKfF6p pic.twitter.com/elSm3LvYrC — Orwellian (@GeorgiOrwell) March 5, 2024

My husband got the same call not two weeks ago. They even gave him a police report of him committing identity theft https://t.co/1ppRAJEDp3 — DuniyaSeKyaLena (@maitrayie) March 5, 2024

I got this call and got all the details😂😂😂

They said a laptop, 2 kg clothes, some credit cards and an illegal drug of 140 gms have been sent from Mumbai address. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RPKtsI9iYH — HaveCourageAndBeKind 👩🏻‍🏫💛🦁🌶️ (@valliraghu) March 5, 2024

This happened with my sister and she lost her hard earned lakhs of rupees and the fact is they are so damn convincing..my sister lost her Aadhar card in Goa airport and they very well knew all the things..it was very scary and a traumatic experience:( https://t.co/RJPxw4rdYx — loveLIZZIEOLSENineveryuniverse😍 (@MaverickFallen) March 5, 2024

Please be careful, it’s a scary world out there.