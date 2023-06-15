Trigger warning: The videos in this article can be disturbing for some readers, discretion is advised.

At 12:30 noon, a massive fire broke out at a coaching center in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, forcing students to rappel down the building. Unfortunately, four students got minor injuries while coming down.

However, this entire incident has led many to worry about the way coaching institutes operate and how they often disregard the safety of their own students. These classes are overcrowded and how many of them have taken an NOC from the fire department is a big question that people are asking.

These coaching hubs are very unsafe. Coaching institutions charge lakhs from students and put around a thousand students in a single hall which mostly has One door for entry and exit. There is no emergency exit. #MukherjeeNagar #मुखर्जीनगर #UPSC #Students https://t.co/pPaIqTJ4HX — ViCky ThAkur ! (@imsandeep02) June 15, 2023

We have all been to coaching or tuition classes where countless students are admitted into a single batch, which is a serious concern and should have strict rules against it, in case of an emergency like this.

Apart from this, several people were spotted recording a video of students coming down and no, not everyone seem to be a news reporter. Even though there wasn’t a lot people could do, recording their video at such a horrendous time is just unbelievably insensitive!

You can watch the video here:

दिल्ली के मुखर्जी नगर में एक कोचिंग संस्थान में लगी आग। राहत कार्य जारी। उम्मीद करते हैं कि सभी सुरक्षित होंगे pic.twitter.com/1TYp5Il7js — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) June 15, 2023

According to the police, the fire broke out in an electricity meter and smoke started emanating from the equipment, resulting in panic. Then, the student started climbing down from the back side of the building.

Please note that all images are from the video.