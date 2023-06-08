Brand ads and campaigns are getting more creative and topical, but it also means that people pay more attention to them. And while this creativity brings a lot of liberty, there’s also a sense of responsibility that people expect from brands. So, anything that might come across as offensive or insensitive faces repercussion, and that’s what happened with a recent Zomato ad.

Zomato’s new ad, Kachra Bhi Khelega, is a campaign that focuses on waste management and recycling. The ad showed the actor who portrayed ‘Kachra’ in Lagaan posing as recycled objects for the entirety of the advertisement. The brand meant to send out the message that they recycle most of the plastic that is used to package their orders.

This didn’t sit well with people because of how it was portrayed. Some mentioned that it was insensitive to show a person as an object. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan found it casteist, given that the character in Lagaan was a voiceless depiction of a specific caste, and his portrayal in the film was questionable.

#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive! https://t.co/xWUpDatUvD — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 8, 2023

However, after the ad drew flak on the internet, Zomato has taken it down. The brand also issued a statement on Twitter.

On world environment day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way.



Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video. — zomato (@zomato) June 8, 2023

Here’s what people said:

This extremely casteist campaign by Zomato is due to lack of diversity. I remember in 2017 when I told a HR in ad agency that I write for Dalit issues. She replied: “like Dalits really? Do they even exist in cities and all. Whoa. Never knew that” https://t.co/SHJVjzAqpM — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) June 7, 2023

Usually, I'm a big fan of Zomato's marketing, mostly done in-house. But their new ad film, made for World Environment Day, made for an uncomfortable watch, at least for me – your mileage may vary.

I understand the intent: to use the 'Kachra' character from Lagaan for his name 1/5 pic.twitter.com/WmoYYS4grg — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) June 6, 2023

Hey @deepigoyal @zomato, I came across your ad for World Environment Day on Linkedin. There are many many ways to promote awareness about recycling, but using a Dalit character called Kachra like recycled garbage is not the way to do it. — Sophie (@azenithromycin) June 7, 2023

Zomato's casteist ad is sadly reflective of how Indian employers including gig corporations, normalise occupational hierarchies, division of labourers and dehumanising labourers in India. https://t.co/jm5cSeusUv https://t.co/Y9DWvXA4xy — Murali Shanmugavelan ||| முரளி சண்முகவேலன் (@Muralisvelan) June 7, 2023

Thank you @zomato for withdrawing the casteist ad. If you want to avoid such mistakes, then you should have people from every society in your creative team. Right now your upper caste team might not have even understood what a big mistake they are making. — Sakshi (@adSakshi1) June 8, 2023

5/5 but I couldn't remove the character's context from my mind while watching the actor perform those actions.



I'm reasonably sure Zomato doesn't intend any of this, but I don't think they have thought through this adequately, in terms of how this could possibly be perceived as. — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) June 6, 2023

The ad was released on World Environment Day.